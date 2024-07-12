Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Speaking to journalists, Glavchev disclosed details of their conversation, which occurred within the context of NATO's 75th anniversary celebrations. He underscored Bulgaria's status as a dependable and loyal ally within the Alliance, noting President Biden's explicit acknowledgment of Bulgaria's strategic importance on NATO's Eastern perimeter.

At the summit, Glavchev outlined the central themes discussed among leaders, focusing on strengthening NATO collectively while enhancing the defense capabilities of individual member states. Supporting Ukraine emerged as a crucial topic, with Glavchev reaffirming Bulgaria's longstanding assistance to Kyiv since the onset of the conflict. He emphasized that NATO's aid framework aligns with international law and United Nations mandates.

Glavchev also referenced recent engagements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky across various international forums, underscoring Bulgaria's steadfast support for Ukraine in accordance with decisions ratified by Bulgaria's National Assembly.

In discussions with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Glavchev stressed the importance of reducing tensions and normalizing relations between the two countries. He referenced the need to revert to the cooperative trajectory established in 2017 with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation.

Regarding European Union accession, Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's stance that aspiring member states must meet the requisite EU criteria, underscoring Bulgaria's pan-European perspective on accession processes.

At the NATO Summit, Glavchev engaged with several other key leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, discussing shared strategic interests and regional cooperation within the Alliance.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Glavchev, NATO, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

May 2024: Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls, Exports Decline

In May 2024, Bulgaria's industrial production saw a decline, with the index dropping by 3.3% compared to the previous month and 6.3% compared to the same period last year,

Business » Industry | July 12, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Income Nightmare: 9 Times Lower Than Switzerland!

Bulgaria and Turkey stand out with the lowest average annual net incomes in Europe, amounting to 9,355 euros and 8,968 euros respectively

Business » Finance | July 12, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Glavchev and Mickoski Discuss Reducing Tensions Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Washington ahead of the official NATO leaders' meeting

Politics | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Serbia Serves Russian Interests, Risks Regional Conflict, Says Ex-NATO General

Former NATO General Wesley Clark warned of the risk of another war in the Balkans, stating that Serbian authorities are serving Russian interests

World » Southeast Europe | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

The current heatwave in Bulgaria shows no signs of abating for at least the next ten days, with warm nights also expected

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgaria's Former Defense Minister: NATO's Stance on Ukraine Membership Unlikely to Change

Former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, Professor Todor Tagarev, expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine's immediate NATO membership prospects, attributing this to the differing positions of certain member countries

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:30

Expectations from the NATO Summit: Bulgaria's Role in Collective Defense and Regional Stability

A report by GLOBSEC highlights the expectations of the eastern flank ahead of the NATO summit in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Survey: Bulgaria Leads NATO Nations in Desire to Leave

A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership

Politics » Defense | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:16

Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria Forge Military Mobility Corridor

Yesterday, during its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft letter of intent from the Ministry of Defense and related ministries of Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:13

Bulgaria Scores Advanced F-16 Fighter Upgrades

The US Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to produce electronic warfare equipment for F-16 fighters

Politics » Defense | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria