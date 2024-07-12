Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Speaking to journalists, Glavchev disclosed details of their conversation, which occurred within the context of NATO's 75th anniversary celebrations. He underscored Bulgaria's status as a dependable and loyal ally within the Alliance, noting President Biden's explicit acknowledgment of Bulgaria's strategic importance on NATO's Eastern perimeter.

At the summit, Glavchev outlined the central themes discussed among leaders, focusing on strengthening NATO collectively while enhancing the defense capabilities of individual member states. Supporting Ukraine emerged as a crucial topic, with Glavchev reaffirming Bulgaria's longstanding assistance to Kyiv since the onset of the conflict. He emphasized that NATO's aid framework aligns with international law and United Nations mandates.

Glavchev also referenced recent engagements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky across various international forums, underscoring Bulgaria's steadfast support for Ukraine in accordance with decisions ratified by Bulgaria's National Assembly.

In discussions with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Glavchev stressed the importance of reducing tensions and normalizing relations between the two countries. He referenced the need to revert to the cooperative trajectory established in 2017 with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation.

Regarding European Union accession, Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's stance that aspiring member states must meet the requisite EU criteria, underscoring Bulgaria's pan-European perspective on accession processes.

At the NATO Summit, Glavchev engaged with several other key leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, discussing shared strategic interests and regional cooperation within the Alliance.