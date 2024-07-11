Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine. The summit's agenda includes discussions on the organization's future and the defense capabilities of its allies, particularly in light of the upcoming US elections in November, which could see the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev attended the meeting, emphasizing Bulgaria's commitment as a reliable and predictable partner in the North Atlantic Treaty's collective security policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also present in Washington, noted tangible results from the summit's first day. He expressed satisfaction with the additional delivery of five Patriot systems announced by US President Joe Biden.

"The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Italy will provide Ukraine with equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems. In the coming months, the US and our partners will supply Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical systems," stated President Biden.

Zelensky added, "We can significantly limit Russian actions in southern Ukraine and repel the occupier if the Americans assist us with the necessary long-range weapons. The decision to supply Ukraine with five additional Patriot air defense systems and prioritize our country for other defense systems is greatly appreciated by the Ukrainian people. Thank you very much."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that F-16 fighter jets, promised by Denmark and the Netherlands, are already en route to Ukraine and will be operational in the country's airspace this summer.

The Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets are part of a substantial aid package aimed at helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression and prepare for eventual NATO membership. However, a formal invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is not anticipated. Instead, Kyiv will receive confirmation that its path to the Alliance is irreversible.

During the summit, Prime Minister Glavchev met with US President Joe Biden, who acknowledged Bulgaria's significant role on NATO's Eastern flank. Glavchev also spoke with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristian Mickoski, where both agreed to reduce tensions and avoid creating additional friction.

"We agreed that at least the rhetoric should be toned down, as there is usually no tension between the peoples of two neighboring countries. Politicians should, at the very least, not hinder their development," said Glavchev.

Following the working meetings, the Alliance's leaders were invited to a dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife at their Belgian residence.

US and Germany Strike Deal for Deployment of Long-Range Weapons

Reuters has reported that the United States and Germany have reached an agreement regarding the deployment of long-range American missiles within German territory.

Starting in 2026, Germany will host SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and a hypersonic weapon currently under development.

According to a joint US-German statement, this decision underscores Washington's commitment to bolstering Europe's defenses.

The agreement reflects a significant step in strengthening transatlantic security and demonstrates the United States' strategic partnership with Germany.

Ukraine Signs Security Agreement with Luxembourg, Totaling 22 Alliances

Ukraine has signed a security agreement with Luxembourg in Washington, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This latest pact marks Ukraine's 22nd security agreement with its allies.

The agreement outlines various forms of cooperation between Ukraine and Luxembourg, encompassing military collaboration and humanitarian assistance.

In a video address today, President Zelensky announced the signing of two security agreements aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, supporting its path towards EU and NATO membership, and advocating for sanctions against Russia.

The agreements are part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships and enhance its security framework.