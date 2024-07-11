Two Bulgarian Girls Reach Round of 16 at Wimbledon

Sports | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarian Girls Reach Round of 16 at Wimbledon

Two Bulgarians have made it to the round of 16 in the girls' singles at the Wimbledon Championship.

Iva Ivanova, seeded 16th, secured her spot by defeating Japan's Reina Goto 6-4, 6-2. Ivanova will now face third seed and Australian Open finalist Emerson Jones from Australia for a place in the quarterfinals. Earlier this year, in the semifinals in Melbourne, Ivanova was defeated by Jones 6-4, 6-1.

Rositsa Dencheva also advanced to the round of 16 after eliminating Britain's Mingge Xu the eighth seed, with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (3). The match began yesterday and was paused with Dencheva leading 5-2. Today, she completed the first set 6-3. The second set saw an exchange of breaks in the first four games, reaching 2-2. At 4-5, Dencheva saved three set points before forcing a tiebreak, where she led 4-0 and eventually won 7-3. Dencheva will next compete against Germany's Sonja Zhenikhova in the round of 16.

