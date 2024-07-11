Glavchev and Mickoski Discuss Reducing Tensions Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Washington ahead of the official NATO leaders' meeting. The primary topic of their discussion was the need to reduce tension between the two countries.

Prime Minister Glavchev emphasized that both leaders shared the opinion that reducing tension is crucial, especially in rhetoric. He noted that typically, there is no tension between the citizens of neighboring countries, and politicians should at least avoid creating obstacles if they cannot foster better relations. Glavchev's view is that it is best if politicians help improve these relations.

During their conversation, the need to normalize relations and return to the cooperative spirit of 2017, when the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperationt was signed, was highlighted. Glavchev pointed out the importance of maintaining good relations, stressing that Bulgaria and North Macedonia share more than just a border.

He also mentioned that the connection between the two countries should be developed in all areas, including transport and economic ties. Additionally, Glavchev emphasized that Bulgaria's stance on North Macedonia aligns with the European position, which requires all Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the European Union to meet specific criteria.

In conclusion, Glavchev reiterated that Bulgaria remains firm in its demands, consistent with the obligations that North Macedonia and other Western Balkan nations have accepted as part of their EU membership aspirations.