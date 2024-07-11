UK Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use Storm Shadow Missiles Within Russia?

World » UKRAINE | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 17:49
Bulgaria: UK Gives Ukraine Green Light to Use Storm Shadow Missiles Within Russia?

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia, according to reports from Sky News. Starmer made these remarks during a press briefing in Washington, where he is currently attending the NATO summit.

Starmer emphasized that the decision on how to deploy the missiles rests with Ukraine, framing the UK's aid as intended strictly for defense purposes. He underscored that Ukraine should use the missiles in accordance with international humanitarian law, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Former Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, from the previous Conservative government, had previously made similar statements earlier this year regarding Ukraine's potential use of Storm Shadow missiles. Russia had previously condemned such remarks, labeling them as provocative.

In response to Starmer's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly reacted, describing them as irresponsible and warning of potential consequences should UK-supplied missiles be used against Russian targets. Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to monitor the situation closely and take necessary actions in response.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Starmer, Ukraine, UK, Storm Shadow

Related Articles:

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Bulgaria Offers Rehabilitation to Children Injured in Kyiv Hospital Attack

Bulgaria will offer rehabilitation to children injured in the rocket attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv

Society » Health | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:41

Ukraine's Zelensky Pushes for Swift Aid Ahead of US Presidential Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36

Acting PM Glavchev Explained Bulgaria's Stance at the NATO Summit

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev affirmed Bulgaria's stance at the NATO summit, underscoring it as aligned with seven decisions of the National Assembly

Politics | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:33

Bulgaria's Former Defense Minister: NATO's Stance on Ukraine Membership Unlikely to Change

Former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, Professor Todor Tagarev, expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine's immediate NATO membership prospects, attributing this to the differing positions of certain member countries

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:30

Swiss Government Tightens Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24

World » Russia | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

More Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

Ukraine's Zelensky Pushes for Swift Aid Ahead of US Presidential Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36

Ukraine's Zelensky Slams Modi-Putin Meeting as 'Crushing Blow'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Day of Mourning in Ukraine after the Russian Attack on a Children's Hospital

A children's hospital in Kyiv suffered significant damage on Monday morning when a Russian missile struck its toxicology building

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:24

Russian Regions Hit by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian authorities reported today that one person was killed, and two electrical substations and an oil warehouse caught fire

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:59

Kyiv Under Fire: Russian Missile Strike Hits Children's Hospital, Leaves Trail of Destruction

Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Monday, hitting a children's hospital and killing at least three people elsewhere in the city

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2024, Monday // 12:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria