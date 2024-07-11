Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit
On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine
Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia, according to reports from Sky News. Starmer made these remarks during a press briefing in Washington, where he is currently attending the NATO summit.
Starmer emphasized that the decision on how to deploy the missiles rests with Ukraine, framing the UK's aid as intended strictly for defense purposes. He underscored that Ukraine should use the missiles in accordance with international humanitarian law, as quoted by Bloomberg.
Former Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, from the previous Conservative government, had previously made similar statements earlier this year regarding Ukraine's potential use of Storm Shadow missiles. Russia had previously condemned such remarks, labeling them as provocative.
In response to Starmer's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly reacted, describing them as irresponsible and warning of potential consequences should UK-supplied missiles be used against Russian targets. Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to monitor the situation closely and take necessary actions in response.
