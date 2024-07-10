Poland Prepares for Large-Scale Conflict

More Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles
Poland's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Veslav Kukula, emphasized the need for the country to prepare its military for a potential large-scale conflict rather than just asymmetric warfare. Speaking to Reuters, he stressed the importance of balancing border defense missions against Russia and Belarus with maintaining rigorous training within the army.
Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Bejda announced plans to increase military personnel on Poland's eastern border from 6,000 to 8,000 starting in August, supported by an additional 9,000 reservists who can be mobilized within 48 hours. This initiative is part of the 2.5 billion USD Eastern Shield program aimed at bolstering border defenses by 2028.
Kukula noted a current high level of interest in military service, but he anticipates a decline starting in 2027. Warsaw is contemplating whether to exceed budgeted recruitment numbers immediately or prioritize armament purchases.
The statements underscore Poland's strategic preparations amidst heightened tensions in the region, emphasizing readiness for potential military engagements amid evolving security challenges on its eastern borders.
The EU has frozen Georgia's accession process just months after granting the country candidate status
Concern is growing in European capitals regarding the peacemaker role that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has assumed during his visits to Ukraine, Russia, and China
The European Commission is reportedly gearing up to impose tariffs on inexpensive goods originating from China
The Ministry of the Interior of France has announced that Ivanka Dimitrova, representing the "National Rally" and born in Bulgaria, secured second place in the second round of elections
The United Left "New Popular Front" is leading after the second round of early parliamentary elections in France, with a voter turnout exceeding 67%
EU ambassador in Skopje, David Geer, urged the Macedonian government to fulfill its obligation to include Bulgarians in the Constitution, stressing that the EU's negotiating framework will not change
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU