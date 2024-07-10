Poland Prepares for Large-Scale Conflict

Poland's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Veslav Kukula, emphasized the need for the country to prepare its military for a potential large-scale conflict rather than just asymmetric warfare. Speaking to Reuters, he stressed the importance of balancing border defense missions against Russia and Belarus with maintaining rigorous training within the army.

Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Bejda announced plans to increase military personnel on Poland's eastern border from 6,000 to 8,000 starting in August, supported by an additional 9,000 reservists who can be mobilized within 48 hours. This initiative is part of the 2.5 billion USD Eastern Shield program aimed at bolstering border defenses by 2028.

Kukula noted a current high level of interest in military service, but he anticipates a decline starting in 2027. Warsaw is contemplating whether to exceed budgeted recruitment numbers immediately or prioritize armament purchases.

The statements underscore Poland's strategic preparations amidst heightened tensions in the region, emphasizing readiness for potential military engagements amid evolving security challenges on its eastern borders.