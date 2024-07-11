North Macedonia's PM Doubts EU Talks Will Start Even With Bulgarian Inclusion in the Constitution

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia expressed doubts about the certainty of starting EU membership negotiations even if Bulgarians are included in the country's Constitution, according to reports from local media. During his visit to the United States for a NATO member countries' meeting, Mickoski remarked that the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia are not being violated. He emphasized that despite potential constitutional changes, there is no guarantee from the EU that negotiations would commence.

In the context of the NATO summit in Washington, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is anticipated to bring up concerns regarding North Macedonia's adherence to the Prespa Agreement. Greek media highlighted that Mitsotakis plans to scrutinize Skopje's policies and ensure compliance with the terms of the agreement, which was designed to resolve longstanding disputes between Greece and North Macedonia and pave the way for the latter's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Mitskoski's comments reflect a broader uncertainty within North Macedonia about the tangible benefits of amending the Constitution under external pressure. The inclusion of Bulgarians as a constitutional category is a sensitive issue, and while it is seen as a step towards European integration, the lack of a concrete guarantee from the EU has led to skepticism. This skepticism is underscored by ongoing regional tensions and the critical nature of international agreements like the Prespa Agreement, which are pivotal in maintaining diplomatic and political stability in the Balkans.