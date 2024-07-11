Serbia Serves Russian Interests, Risks Regional Conflict, Says Ex-NATO General

Bulgaria: Serbia Serves Russian Interests, Risks Regional Conflict, Says Ex-NATO General

Former NATO General Wesley Clark warned of the risk of another war in the Balkans, stating that Serbian authorities are serving Russian interests. In an interview with CNN, Clark emphasized that Serbia acts as Russia's arm in the Balkans. He expressed concern that President Aleksandar Vucic, despite appearing to play both sides, will ultimately follow Putin's directives, including supporting Serbian forces in Kosovo to annex at least half of its northern part.

Clark also highlighted Belgrade's broader territorial ambitions, including dividing Bosnia and Herzegovina to form a 'Greater Serbia,' which he warned could lead to ethnic cleansing in the region. He recalled the violence and murders from the past 30 years and noted that NATO's previous interventions had stopped such atrocities, but instability in Ukraine could reignite conflicts in the Balkans.

The general urged NATO to take decisive action in Ukraine, similar to its intervention in Kosovo in 1999. He criticized Putin's use of nuclear drills as intimidation and called for NATO to strengthen its resolve to ensure Putin does not win. Clark emphasized that NATO's duty is to save Ukraine, drawing parallels to NATO's success in establishing a free and democratic Kosovo.

