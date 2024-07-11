Serbia Serves Russian Interests, Risks Regional Conflict, Says Ex-NATO General

Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine
Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington
Former NATO General Wesley Clark warned of the risk of another war in the Balkans, stating that Serbian authorities are serving Russian interests. In an interview with CNN, Clark emphasized that Serbia acts as Russia's arm in the Balkans. He expressed concern that President Aleksandar Vucic, despite appearing to play both sides, will ultimately follow Putin's directives, including supporting Serbian forces in Kosovo to annex at least half of its northern part.
Clark also highlighted Belgrade's broader territorial ambitions, including dividing Bosnia and Herzegovina to form a 'Greater Serbia,' which he warned could lead to ethnic cleansing in the region. He recalled the violence and murders from the past 30 years and noted that NATO's previous interventions had stopped such atrocities, but instability in Ukraine could reignite conflicts in the Balkans.
The general urged NATO to take decisive action in Ukraine, similar to its intervention in Kosovo in 1999. He criticized Putin's use of nuclear drills as intimidation and called for NATO to strengthen its resolve to ensure Putin does not win. Clark emphasized that NATO's duty is to save Ukraine, drawing parallels to NATO's success in establishing a free and democratic Kosovo.
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia expressed doubts about the certainty of starting EU membership negotiations even if Bulgarians are included in the country's Constitution
In her first interview as president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that North Macedonia has fulfilled its obligations under the Prespa Agreement ahead of schedule
North Macedonia's Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed recent comments from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev
Sanja Božinovska, the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources in North Macedonia
Ismail Kadare, the renowned Albanian writer and playwright, has passed away at the age of 88. According to Reuters, he died in a Tirana hospital following a heart attack
The prices of coffee and soft drinks in Greece have increased starting today
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU