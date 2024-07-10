Bulgarian Traffic Police Enhance Fleet with 50 New Vehicles

Society | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19
Bulgarian Traffic Police Enhance Fleet with 50 New Vehicles

The Bulgarian traffic police have received a boost with the addition of 50 new vehicles, as announced by Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov. These vehicles are part of an ongoing effort to enhance public safety, following a previous allocation of new cars just a month ago, according to National Police Director Ch. Commissioner Atanas Ilkov.

Funded through the Road Safety Fund, the new cars were formally handed over by Minister Stoyanov, accompanied by Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ch. Commissioner Dimitar Kangaldzhiev. Ilkov further disclosed plans for an additional delivery of 29 new vans in early September under another procurement initiative.

Expressing optimism about the impact of these additions, Ilkov emphasized their potential to improve road safety and reduce the incidence of severe traffic accidents across Bulgaria.

Minister Stoyanov highlighted another significant initiative aimed at enhancing law enforcement capabilities: the acquisition of 2,146 body cameras. Out of these, 1,000 will be allocated to the traffic police, while the remaining 1,146 will support other units within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Stoyanov expressed his commitment to swiftly equip all ministry personnel with these devices, underscoring their importance in ensuring accountability and enhancing operational effectiveness. He emphasized the ministry's dedication to modernizing equipment across all departments to better serve the public and uphold law and order in Bulgaria.

Tags: traffic, police, cars

