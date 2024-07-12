Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

The current heatwave in Bulgaria shows no signs of abating for at least the next ten days, with warm nights also expected. Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, speaking on Radio Stara Zagora, attributed the prolonged heat to a hot front originating from North Africa. He noted similarities to past extreme temperatures, recalling Bulgaria's record of 45 degrees Celsius in the Plovdiv region in 2000 and 44 degrees in Stara Zagora, emphasizing that temperatures have consistently exceeded July norms by 2 degrees for nearly six weeks.

Prof. Rachev cautioned against starting fires outdoors, particularly due to windy conditions, which significantly increase fire risks.

A Level 1 warning (code yellow) for dangerously high temperatures remains in effect nationwide. Yesterday, Sandanski nearly reached 40 degrees Celsius, with forecasts suggesting even hotter temperatures in various areas over the coming days. Maximum temperatures today are expected to range from 35 to 39 degrees across most of Bulgaria, approximately 33 degrees in Sofia, and between 29 to 31 degrees along the coast.

The day will generally be sunny, with potential isolated rain and thunder in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and mountainous regions. Winds will be weak, moderate in the east and along the Black Sea.

Tomorrow, similar conditions are anticipated, with sunny weather prevailing in the mountains but the possibility of afternoon showers. Moderate east-northeast winds are expected, and temperatures on the highest peaks will range from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates continued hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely, primarily in the eastern half and mountainous areas, while overall temperatures remain high.

As the hot and dry conditions persist, the risk of wildfires in Bulgaria's regions of extreme fire danger continues to grow.