Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Extended Heatwave and High Fire Risk

The current heatwave in Bulgaria shows no signs of abating for at least the next ten days, with warm nights also expected. Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, speaking on Radio Stara Zagora, attributed the prolonged heat to a hot front originating from North Africa. He noted similarities to past extreme temperatures, recalling Bulgaria's record of 45 degrees Celsius in the Plovdiv region in 2000 and 44 degrees in Stara Zagora, emphasizing that temperatures have consistently exceeded July norms by 2 degrees for nearly six weeks.

Prof. Rachev cautioned against starting fires outdoors, particularly due to windy conditions, which significantly increase fire risks.

A Level 1 warning (code yellow) for dangerously high temperatures remains in effect nationwide. Yesterday, Sandanski nearly reached 40 degrees Celsius, with forecasts suggesting even hotter temperatures in various areas over the coming days. Maximum temperatures today are expected to range from 35 to 39 degrees across most of Bulgaria, approximately 33 degrees in Sofia, and between 29 to 31 degrees along the coast.

The day will generally be sunny, with potential isolated rain and thunder in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and mountainous regions. Winds will be weak, moderate in the east and along the Black Sea.

Tomorrow, similar conditions are anticipated, with sunny weather prevailing in the mountains but the possibility of afternoon showers. Moderate east-northeast winds are expected, and temperatures on the highest peaks will range from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates continued hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely, primarily in the eastern half and mountainous areas, while overall temperatures remain high.

As the hot and dry conditions persist, the risk of wildfires in Bulgaria's regions of extreme fire danger continues to grow.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heat, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

May 2024: Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls, Exports Decline

In May 2024, Bulgaria's industrial production saw a decline, with the index dropping by 3.3% compared to the previous month and 6.3% compared to the same period last year,

Business » Industry | July 12, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Income Nightmare: 9 Times Lower Than Switzerland!

Bulgaria and Turkey stand out with the lowest average annual net incomes in Europe, amounting to 9,355 euros and 8,968 euros respectively

Business » Finance | July 12, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Glavchev and Mickoski Discuss Reducing Tensions Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Washington ahead of the official NATO leaders' meeting

Politics | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Bulgarian Parties Propose Referendum on Future of the Lev

The Bulgarian political parties "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) have jointly proposed a draft resolution aimed at initiating a referendum

Politics | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:19

Bulgaria Offers Rehabilitation to Children Injured in Kyiv Hospital Attack

Bulgaria will offer rehabilitation to children injured in the rocket attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv

Society » Health | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom

Greece's famed islands are grappling with a water crisis just as they brace for a surge in tourist arrivals during peak season

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:01

Yellow Heat Warning Issued for Bulgaria with Highs Reaching 39°C

A yellow warning code for high temperatures has been issued across Bulgaria for today and tomorrow

Society » Environment | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26

Hot Spell Hits Bulgaria: Highs of 39°C Expected in Coming Days

In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:19

Earth's Temperature Soars: Record 1.5°C Increase in One Year

Over the past year, global temperatures have surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast and Mountains to Escape Heat Wave Today

Today, the weather will remain sunny and hot

Society » Environment | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:54

June 2024 Breaks Temperature Records: Trends Point to Hottest Year Yet

June 2024 has marked the warmest month on record

Society » Environment | July 8, 2024, Monday // 11:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria