Bulgarian Parties Firm Against Second Mandate Government Proposal from DPS

The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has declined an invitation from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) to engage in negotiations for forming a government with the second mandate.

In a statement issued through their press center, WCC-DB expressed skepticism about the DPS's ability to foster a government that prioritizes national interests and restores public trust in governmental institutions.

The coalition's response, addressed to DPS, underscored their belief that the responsibility for creating a government following the early elections, which were attributed to actions involving GERB, lies squarely with DPS.

Nikolai Denkov, chairman of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, signed off the letter with a firm stance, indicating that they hold DPS and GERB accountable for the current political scenario necessitating new elections.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) also conveyed their decision not to support a government formed under the second mandate. TISP emphasized their preference for an expert-led cabinet, which they believe can effectively address Bulgaria's ongoing political, social, and economic challenges, but only if implemented through the third mandate with broad parliamentary backing.

It has become evident that no political party is willing to endorse DPS's efforts to establish a government with the second mandate. Discussions among parliamentary representatives at the National Assembly have already shifted towards the potential formation of a government under the third mandate.

The political landscape in Bulgaria continues to evolve as various parties maneuver to navigate the complexities of forming a stable government amidst persistent challenges and shifting alliances.