May 2024: Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls, Exports Decline

Bulgaria's Income Nightmare: 9 Times Lower Than Switzerland!
Bulgaria and Turkey stand out with the lowest average annual net incomes in Europe, amounting to 9,355 euros and 8,968 euros respectively
In May 2024, Bulgaria's industrial production saw a decline, with the index dropping by 3.3% compared to the previous month and 6.3% compared to the same period last year, marking the 17th consecutive month of annual contraction, according to the national statistics office. The mining industry experienced the steepest decline, shrinking by 10.2%, followed by a 5.3% decrease in energy production, and a 2.3% downturn in the processing industry. Notably, production of non-metallic mineral products plummeted by 11.7%, while manufacturing of cars, trailers, and semi-trailers fell by 11.5%. Conversely, there were increases in the chemical industry by 6.2%, textiles by 2.7%, and clothing by 1.4%.
Comparing year-on-year figures, the mining sector recorded the largest decline of 15.6%, followed by a 6.0% decrease in the processing industry and a 1.1% dip in energy production.
Meanwhile, Bulgaria's foreign trade also experienced a downturn in May. From January to May 2024, the country exported goods worth BGN 34.1 billion, marking a 6.6% decrease compared to the same period last year. Specifically, May exports totaled BGN 6.7 billion, down by 9.3% from the previous year, as reported by the National Statistical Institute. On the import side, there was a 1.4% decline in imports for the first five months of the year, amounting to BGN 39.7 billion. In May alone, imports decreased by 2.8%, totaling BGN 7.9 billion.
The trend of declining exports and imports has persisted since March 2023, continuing for 14 months, with only April 2024 showing a slight growth.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
There are currently 380 companies operating in the Bulgarian automotive industry, with the sector employing more than 80,000 people and accounting for over 10% of the country's gross domestic product, Automotive Cluster Bulgaria (ACB) said in a press rele
The European Prosecutor's Office has charged a Bulgarian dairy farmer with fraudulently obtaining 237,000 euros in EU funds
At this moment, the railway transport of goods is a fast and more reliable alternative to sea transport
Bulgaria continues to export fresh fruits and vegetables despite the prevalent perception that most of these goods are not locally produced
A sharp increase in the production of imitation dairy products has been observed in Bulgaria
The industry in Bulgaria is feeling the effects of the declining European economy
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU