Democrats Divided: Doubts Grow Over Biden's Ability to Beat Trump

A growing number of Democrats in the US Congress are increasingly skeptical about President Joe Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5 election, according to Reuters. Concerns among Democrats have become more evident following closed-door meetings, although specific plans of action remain unclear.

Reflecting the escalating unease, a seventh Democratic representative in the House publicly called for the 81-year-old Biden to suspend his faltering campaign. Meanwhile, a Senate Democrat also acknowledged doubts about Biden's electoral prospects but stopped short of advocating for his withdrawal.

In an interview with CNN, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet indicated his apprehension, suggesting that Biden must contemplate whether continuing his campaign is viable given the current political landscape.

Republicans are increasingly optimistic about their chances, with forecasts suggesting a potential landslide victory for Trump, alongside expectations of securing majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Such an outcome would enable Republicans to pursue significant policy changes, posing a daunting challenge for Democrats striving to defend their slim 51-49 majority in the Senate.

In the House, where Republicans currently hold a majority of 220 seats to Democrats' 213, concerns over Biden's candidacy are heightening. Senate and House leaders, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, refrained from commenting following extensive closed-door deliberations among Democratic lawmakers, who lack the authority to force Biden's resignation.

Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill joined several others in publicly urging Biden to step aside, emphasizing the urgency of the moment and the perceived risks of remaining silent on the issue. Many lawmakers privately expressed worries that Biden's lackluster debate performances have failed to reassure voters, raising doubts about his overall campaign viability.

Amid mounting speculation about Biden's fitness for the presidency, Schumer reaffirmed his support for Biden during a brief interaction with reporters, echoing his allegiance with Biden's candidacy despite internal concerns.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan underscored the uncertainty surrounding Biden's electoral appeal, noting that recent events had not succeeded in dispelling voter skepticism generated by his underwhelming debate showings.

The evolving sentiment within Democratic ranks underscores a broader apprehension about Biden's electoral prospects and the potential implications for the party's standing in the upcoming elections.