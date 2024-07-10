More Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Poland Prepares for Large-Scale Conflict
Poland's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Veslav Kukula, emphasized the need for the country to prepare its military for a potential large-scale conflict rather than just asymmetric warfare
Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles, escalating tensions amid the ongoing war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, attending the NATO summit in Washington, expressed gratitude for promised air defense systems to bolster Kyiv's defenses.
In the Odesa region, a Russian missile strike resulted in two fatalities and inflicted damage on port facilities, as reported by local authorities. Concurrently, in the Rivne region, an electrical substation caught fire during a drone attack. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 14 out of the 20 drones launched by Russian forces, underscoring the intensifying aerial warfare.
Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Security Service claimed to have thwarted an attack on a Russian warship and apprehended a Ukrainian intelligence operative. Moscow also announced its military's capture of a village in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian sources disputed this, asserting that their forces had repelled over 20 Russian assaults in nine villages, including in the Pokrovsky sector near Donetsk.
Addressing NATO leaders in Washington, President Zelensky acknowledged Western support for Ukraine's air defense capabilities. He urged for the removal of restrictions on the use of Western-supplied weaponry for offensive operations against Russian targets, emphasizing Ukraine's need for enhanced military capabilities in the face of ongoing hostilities.
Newly appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Ukraine may utilize UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to target locations within Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
A children's hospital in Kyiv suffered significant damage on Monday morning when a Russian missile struck its toxicology building
Russian authorities reported today that one person was killed, and two electrical substations and an oil warehouse caught fire
Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Monday, hitting a children's hospital and killing at least three people elsewhere in the city
