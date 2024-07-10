More Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure using drones and missiles, escalating tensions amid the ongoing war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, attending the NATO summit in Washington, expressed gratitude for promised air defense systems to bolster Kyiv's defenses.

In the Odesa region, a Russian missile strike resulted in two fatalities and inflicted damage on port facilities, as reported by local authorities. Concurrently, in the Rivne region, an electrical substation caught fire during a drone attack. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 14 out of the 20 drones launched by Russian forces, underscoring the intensifying aerial warfare.

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Security Service claimed to have thwarted an attack on a Russian warship and apprehended a Ukrainian intelligence operative. Moscow also announced its military's capture of a village in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian sources disputed this, asserting that their forces had repelled over 20 Russian assaults in nine villages, including in the Pokrovsky sector near Donetsk.

Addressing NATO leaders in Washington, President Zelensky acknowledged Western support for Ukraine's air defense capabilities. He urged for the removal of restrictions on the use of Western-supplied weaponry for offensive operations against Russian targets, emphasizing Ukraine's need for enhanced military capabilities in the face of ongoing hostilities.

