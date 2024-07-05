Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in the Sea Near Burgas

Biden's Latest Blunder: Declares Himself 'First Black Woman' in White House!
President Joe Biden made a notable verbal slip during a recent interview on the US Independence Day
In Burgas, authorities reported the discovery of a woman's body in the sea, as confirmed by local police. The incident was reported by a man on Monday morning at approximately 10:50 a.m., who observed the body behind the buoys along the central beach.
Upon investigation, it was determined that the deceased is a 77-year-old woman from Veliko Tarnovo. Eyewitnesses reported seeing her arrive at the beach around 9:30 a.m. Subsequently, she entered the sea but did not return.
The body has been transported to the "Forensic Medicine" department at the University General Hospital for Active Treatment - Burgas, where an autopsy will be conducted. Authorities have initiated pre-trial proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In the past 24 hours, seven people have died and 46 others were injured in accidents across Bulgaria
A fire engulfed the former agricultural technical school building in Kardzhali
Two security guards at a hospital in Plovdiv have been terminated from their positions following an incident involving a British citizen
Two accidents at sea occurred after holidaymakers attempted to rescue drowning tourists themselves
Last night, ten illegal migrants were injured in a jeep accident near the Bulgarian city of Yambol
Seventy-five tombstones in Nova Zagora's cemetery park were damaged by minors on Saturday
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU