Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in the Sea Near Burgas

Society » INCIDENTS | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in the Sea Near Burgas @Pixabay

In Burgas, authorities reported the discovery of a woman's body in the sea, as confirmed by local police. The incident was reported by a man on Monday morning at approximately 10:50 a.m., who observed the body behind the buoys along the central beach.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the deceased is a 77-year-old woman from Veliko Tarnovo. Eyewitnesses reported seeing her arrive at the beach around 9:30 a.m. Subsequently, she entered the sea but did not return.

The body has been transported to the "Forensic Medicine" department at the University General Hospital for Active Treatment - Burgas, where an autopsy will be conducted. Authorities have initiated pre-trial proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

