Bulgarian Prosecutor Detained After Refusing Alcohol and Drug Tests

Police in Bulgaria have detained Metodi Velkov, a prosecutor from the Territorial Department-Nessebar at the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas, for a period of 24 hours, BNT reports. The detention followed Velkov's refusal to undergo alcohol and drug tests, prompted by reports from employees at a gas station in Ravda. They had alerted authorities after observing Velkov in what they described as a visibly impaired state while inside his vehicle.

Authorities arrived at the scene to conduct the tests but reportedly encountered resistance from Velkov, who allegedly behaved arrogantly toward the law enforcement officers present.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the conduct of legal professionals in Bulgaria, particularly those tasked with upholding the law. The refusal to cooperate with mandatory tests, coupled with alleged confrontational behavior toward police, has sparked public and media scrutiny.

As the investigation unfolds, questions regarding the handling of the case and the implications for Velkov's professional standing are likely to surface. The outcome of the detention and any subsequent legal proceedings will be closely monitored by both legal authorities and the public alike.