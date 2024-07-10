Bulgarian Prosecutor Detained After Refusing Alcohol and Drug Tests
Police in Bulgaria have detained Metodi Velkov, a prosecutor from the Territorial Department-Nessebar at the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas, for a period of 24 hours, BNT reports. The detention followed Velkov's refusal to undergo alcohol and drug tests, prompted by reports from employees at a gas station in Ravda. They had alerted authorities after observing Velkov in what they described as a visibly impaired state while inside his vehicle.
Authorities arrived at the scene to conduct the tests but reportedly encountered resistance from Velkov, who allegedly behaved arrogantly toward the law enforcement officers present.
The incident has raised concerns regarding the conduct of legal professionals in Bulgaria, particularly those tasked with upholding the law. The refusal to cooperate with mandatory tests, coupled with alleged confrontational behavior toward police, has sparked public and media scrutiny.
As the investigation unfolds, questions regarding the handling of the case and the implications for Velkov's professional standing are likely to surface. The outcome of the detention and any subsequent legal proceedings will be closely monitored by both legal authorities and the public alike.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
17 Years Ago Today: Libya's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences for Five Bulgarian Nurses in AIDS Case
Seventeen years ago today, Libya's Supreme Court of Cassation confirmed conclusively the death sentences imposed on five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor on December 19, 2006 by the Criminal Court on charges of deliberate HIV infection of hundred
Sofia Shooting Horror: Deadly Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight
In Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" neighborhood, a shooting incident has resulted in one fatality and two injuries
Greek Media: Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova Wanted in Athens
Greek media outlets are extensively covering the announcement of a 5 million USD reward by the United States for information leading to the apprehension of Ruja Ignatova
Evelin Banev 'Brendo': Serving Time in Bulgaria, Yet Awaiting Foreign Sentences
Evelin Banev, also known as "Brendo", began serving his six-year prison sentence for money laundering from drug trafficking on Monday
Ruja Ignatova's Associate Surrenders to US Authorities
William Morro, a key associate of Ruja Ignatova, has surrendered to authorities in the United States
US Ambassador and FBI Prompt Bulgaria's In Absentia Charges Against Ruja Ignatova
The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office, together with the US government, has announced plans to indict Ruja Ignatova in absentia