Gaza Under Fire: Israeli Airstrike Leaves 29 Dead in Displaced Camp

At least 29 Palestinians have lost their lives and many more are wounded following an Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons' camp near a school in southern Gaza, as reported by the BBC.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, the strike occurred near the entrance of al-Awda school in Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis. The Israeli military claimed to have used precision munitions to target a Hamas military wing member allegedly involved in an earlier attack on October 7.

The Israeli army acknowledged the reports of civilian casualties near the school, which hosts displaced individuals from eastern Khan Yunis. The airstrike followed Israeli military directives for civilians to evacuate Abasan al-Kabira and other parts of eastern Khan Younis, prompting tens of thousands to flee the area.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying aftermath of the attack, describing a scene filled with displaced people, including women and children who bore the brunt of the strike. Many recounted seeing body parts scattered in the area and spoke of the chaos and injuries inflicted on those living in tents outside the school.

Ayman Al-Dahma, 21, shared his shock at the devastation, noting that around 3,000 people had gathered in the area seeking shelter, only to face the sudden rocket strike that claimed multiple lives and caused severe injuries. He described the tragic scene of people with limbs torn off and the disbelief among survivors who considered the school a safe haven.

Mohamed Awadeh Anzeh recalled the strike disrupting normal life in the area, with traders and families going about their daily activities before chaos ensued. He described the sudden darkness and the rush to safety, realizing later that he and his child were injured in the chaos that followed the explosion.

Ikram Salut emphasized the lack of warning before the strike hit, highlighting that the area was densely populated with displaced individuals who had fled their homes due to the ongoing conflict. He spoke of the severe wounds suffered by children and the profound impact on the community.

Reports from local hospitals, including Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, indicated a rising toll of casualties, with fears that the death count could increase further. The hospital staff expressed concern over the severity of injuries among the victims brought in from Abbasan al-Kabira.

This incident marked the fourth attack on or near schools housing displaced persons in just a few days, according to BBC reports. The Israeli military defended the strikes on previous occasions, citing the use of these locations by Hamas operatives and leadership.

The recent escalation in Gaza follows heightened tensions after a significant attack on southern Israel on October 7, leading to a retaliatory campaign by Israeli forces against Hamas targets. The conflict has resulted in a devastating toll on both sides, with civilian casualties and displacement adding to the humanitarian crisis in the region.