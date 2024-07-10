Upcoming Tourist Attraction: Double-Decker Buses to Navigate Sofia

Dimitar Dilchev, the executive director of the Center for Urban Mobility, assured in an interview with BNR that any necessary changes will be made to ensure the new site of the Center for Urban Mobility, is easy and intuitive to use.

Dilchev explained that the previous site, which was over 8-9 years old, was slower and more challenging to maintain, motivating the renewal. Alongside the site update, a mobile application has been launched for paying parking fees in Sofia's blue and green zones.

Additionally, Dilchev announced that bus line 63 will now only run to the Byalata Cheshma stop, while the new line 61 will cover the route from the National Palace of Culture (NDK) to the Golden Bridges of Vitosha Mountain. Bus line X43 will operate from the "Al. Nevsky" temple-monument to Bankya.

This summer, a new tourist line featuring double-decker buses will begin running through the center of Sofia. These buses will depart every hour from the Al. Nevsky Temple-monument.

We remind you that in April this year, a new express bus line, operated by double-decker buses, was launched on a trial basis to streamline transportation between Sofia's Central Station and the airport.

The initiative aimed to offer commuters a faster and more efficient travel option, significantly cutting down journey times between the city center and airport terminals. Travelers heading from the airport to the city center now experience a shortened trip of approximately 16 minutes, down from the previous 29 minutes, thanks to fewer stops, dedicated bus lanes, and direct access via Brussels Blvd.

Operating from early morning until late at night, the service runs with the first departure from Central Station at 5:10 a.m. and the last at 11:30 p.m., with buses arriving every 30 minutes throughout the day.