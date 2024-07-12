Bulgaria Offers Rehabilitation to Children Injured in Kyiv Hospital Attack

Society » HEALTH | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Offers Rehabilitation to Children Injured in Kyiv Hospital Attack

Bulgaria will offer rehabilitation to children injured in the rocket attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv, announced Minister of Social Policy Ivaylo Ivanov. The children and their companions will be accommodated in rest centers in Bulgaria.

Minister Ivanov discussed this with the Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk. On June 28, they explored the possibility of children affected by the military actions in Ukraine recuperating in Bulgaria.

"We are organizing the reception of 50 children and their companions, affected by the war, to visit the bases of 'Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recreation' EAD, which offer professional support and suitable conditions for recovery. I propose that the first groups of Ukrainian children coming to Bulgaria include those who survived the attack on the children's hospital," Minister Ivanov explained.

The largest children's hospital in Kyiv was hit by a missile on July 9, killing 41 people, including children. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with victims still being sought under the ruins. At the time of the attack, the hospital housed 670 children and had 1,000 staff members.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, hospital, children, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

May 2024: Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls, Exports Decline

In May 2024, Bulgaria's industrial production saw a decline, with the index dropping by 3.3% compared to the previous month and 6.3% compared to the same period last year,

Business » Industry | July 12, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Income Nightmare: 9 Times Lower Than Switzerland!

Bulgaria and Turkey stand out with the lowest average annual net incomes in Europe, amounting to 9,355 euros and 8,968 euros respectively

Business » Finance | July 12, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Youth Make Euro 2024 Debut Amidst Exciting Semi-Final

On Tuesday, 11 Bulgarian children achieved what their national football team hasn't in years—they stepped onto the field in front of a packed stadium during a major event.

Sports | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:13

Bulgaria's Role at NATO Summit: Strengthening Eastern Flank and Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria, US and Allies Boost Military Support for Ukraine at NATO Summit

On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Glavchev and Mickoski Discuss Reducing Tensions Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Washington ahead of the official NATO leaders' meeting

Politics | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

FLiRT Variant Emerges: Greece Faces New COVID-19 Challenge

A new variant of COVID-19, referred to as FLiRT, has been identified in Greece

Society » Health | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:21

Hospitalized Children in Bulgaria Recovering from Cannabis Biscuit Incident

Several children hospitalized after consuming cannabis-laced biscuits have stabilized, with their conditions showing improvement, and doctors expect them to recover soon

Society » Health | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:21

Six Children Hospitalized in Bulgarian City After Consuming Cannabis Biscuits

Six children were admitted to the "Dr. Georgi Stranski" University Hospital for Active Treatment in Pleven after consuming cannabis-infused biscuits

Society » Health | July 8, 2024, Monday // 17:01

Bulgarian Doctors Conduct Free Health Screenings for Compatriots in Albania

Professors and students from the Medical College of Trakia University in Stara Zagora took part in a charity initiative in Albania

Society » Health | July 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:23

Bulgaria Ends National COVID-19 Information Portal

The National System to combat COVID-19 and the Unified Information Portal, coronavirus.bg, will cease operations starting July 1

Society » Health | June 28, 2024, Friday // 17:08

Murder Convict Doctor Could Be Back in Operating Room in Bulgarian Town - Should He?

The request marks a precedent, with the prison director at Bobov dol evaluating the conditions under which Dr. Karastoyanov could resume his medical duties

Society » Health | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria