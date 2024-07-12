Bulgaria Offers Rehabilitation to Children Injured in Kyiv Hospital Attack

Bulgaria will offer rehabilitation to children injured in the rocket attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv, announced Minister of Social Policy Ivaylo Ivanov. The children and their companions will be accommodated in rest centers in Bulgaria.

Minister Ivanov discussed this with the Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk. On June 28, they explored the possibility of children affected by the military actions in Ukraine recuperating in Bulgaria.

"We are organizing the reception of 50 children and their companions, affected by the war, to visit the bases of 'Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recreation' EAD, which offer professional support and suitable conditions for recovery. I propose that the first groups of Ukrainian children coming to Bulgaria include those who survived the attack on the children's hospital," Minister Ivanov explained.

The largest children's hospital in Kyiv was hit by a missile on July 9, killing 41 people, including children. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with victims still being sought under the ruins. At the time of the attack, the hospital housed 670 children and had 1,000 staff members.