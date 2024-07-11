Ukraine's Zelensky Pushes for Swift Aid Ahead of US Presidential Election

World » UKRAINE | July 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Ukraine's Zelensky Pushes for Swift Aid Ahead of US Presidential Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged American leaders in Washington not to wait for the outcome of November's presidential election to take decisive action to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute before the NATO summit, Zelensky emphasized that the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, is focused on November. He called for immediate, firm decisions and actions rather than waiting for the election results.

Zelensky mentioned he couldn't predict what Donald Trump would do if re-elected, noting his limited interactions with Trump and expressing hope that support for Kyiv would remain unchanged. US President Joe Biden, during the NATO summit in Washington, pledged strong defense for Ukraine against Russia, aiming to reassure allies of his leadership. Biden highlighted that Putin seeks total subjugation of Ukraine and reaffirmed that Ukraine can and will stop Putin.

Biden announced that the US and other NATO allies will send multiple air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months, including at least four Patriot systems. Germany, Romania, and other countries will contribute additional Patriot batteries and components. Italy will provide the SAMP/T air defense system, while Canada, Norway, Spain, and Britain will offer various other systems to enhance Ukraine's defense coverage. These systems include NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS T-SLM, and Gepard, along with ammunition support.

In a social media post, Zelensky reiterated that air defense remains a key demand for Ukraine and expressed confidence in securing more systems. He also emphasized the need for additional aircraft, such as the F-16, and enhanced security guarantees, including weapons, financial aid, and political support for Ukraine.

