NATO Summit: Glavchev and Biden Discuss Bulgaria's Strategic Importance

May 2024: Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls, Exports Decline
In May 2024, Bulgaria's industrial production saw a decline, with the index dropping by 3.3% compared to the previous month and 6.3% compared to the same period last year,
In a conversation with President Joe Biden during NATO's 75th anniversary commemoration, Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev affirmed Bulgaria's loyalty and reliability as an ally. President Biden commended Bulgaria's significant role on NATO's Eastern flank.
At the NATO summit's opening, Biden delivered a compelling speech, emphasizing his leadership's revitalization of the alliance and commitment to Ukraine. He asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to subjugate Ukraine, end its democracy, and erase its culture. Biden assured that Ukraine can and will stop Putin's ambitions.
Biden announced that the US and several NATO countries will send multiple air defense systems, including four Patriot systems, to Ukraine in the coming months. This speech was seen by US media as an effort to reinforce Biden's suitability for another term amidst ongoing debates with Donald Trump.
Despite Trump's absence, the summit was overshadowed by concerns about NATO's future if he were re-elected, given his controversial views on the alliance and global issues. Biden also awarded outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Presidential Medal of Freedom, praising his decade-long tenure and calling him "a consummate professional."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
On Wednesday, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) aligned with other far-right parties to establish a new alliance within the European Parliament
GERB leader Boyko Borissov Thursday said that his party will not make a coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), as GERB stated as early as three months ago.
Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted Bulgaria's pivotal role on NATO's Eastern flank during discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington
On the second day of the pivotal NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance's member countries announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine
Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Washington ahead of the official NATO leaders' meeting
In a powerful appeal to all members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman, has called for the resignation of the parliamentary group chairman,
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU