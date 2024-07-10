Yellow Heat Warning Issued for Bulgaria with Highs Reaching 39°C

July 10, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Yellow Heat Warning Issued for Bulgaria with Highs Reaching 39°C Photo: Stella Ivanova

A yellow warning code for high temperatures has been issued across Bulgaria for today and tomorrow, July 10 and 11. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, with Sofia forecasted to hit 34 degrees. Shumen and Ruse will experience 39 degrees, Plovdiv and Silistra 38, and Yambol, Kardjali, Vidin, and Sandanski 37 degrees. In coastal cities like Burgas and Varna, temperatures will peak at 32 degrees.

In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, with rain and thunderstorms expected in isolated areas of Eastern Bulgaria and mountainous regions. A weak to moderate wind from the east-northeast will continue to blow in eastern areas.

In the mountains, it will remain sunny, with temporary cloud increases in Western Bulgaria's massifs during the afternoon. Only isolated areas will see rain and thunderstorms, with a moderate northeasterly wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 29 degrees, and at 2,000 meters, around 22 degrees, according to meteorologists from NIMH.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny with a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range from 29 to 32 degrees. The sea water temperature is expected to be 25 to 26 degrees, with sea excitement at 2-3 points.

