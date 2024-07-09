Modi Criticizes Terrorism, Addresses Ukraine Children's Hospital Strike in Talks with Putin

During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the tragic issue of child casualties in conflicts, describing it as "heart-wrenching." He emphasized that anyone who values humanity is deeply affected by the loss of innocent lives. This statement follows the recent missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of 37 children. Modi expressed that the loss of innocent children is particularly painful and discussed this issue in detail with Putin, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Modi's visit to Russia, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts." Zelensky pointed out that on the same day, a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's largest children's hospital in Kyiv killed 37 people, including three children, and injured 170 others. He expressed disappointment over Modi meeting with Putin, labeling it a setback for peace.

During the meeting, Modi also condemned a recent terror attack in Russia's Dagestan, calling it "horrible and disgusting." He highlighted India's long struggle with terrorism over the past 40-50 years and empathized with Russia's suffering from such incidents, emphasizing a strong stance against all forms of terrorism.

Modi noted that India and Russia have been engaged in bilateral talks for 25 years, meeting 22 times. He remarked that his current visit to Russia has garnered significant global attention, with various interpretations being drawn.

On his official visit to Russia, Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow, discussing the strong ties between India and Russia and acknowledging the contributions of the Indian diaspora. He announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg and highlighted how the relationship between the two nations is fostering global prosperity. Modi praised the Indian community for their role in enhancing India-Russia relations.