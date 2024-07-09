Bulgaria's DPS Will Pursue Second Mandate Despite Challenges

Politics | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's DPS Will Pursue Second Mandate Despite Challenges

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) remains determined to pursue a second mandate to form a government, as confirmed following a meeting chaired by Delyan Peevski, the party's parliamentary group leader. Notably, representatives loyal to honorary chairman Ahmed Dogan opted not to attend the gathering.

"We've noted the reluctance for a second term in the media, but despite this, we feel obligated to our voters," Peevski stated, announcing the parliamentary group's decision to reach out to other pro-European parties for discussions on the second mandate.

Peevski further disclosed that DPS has dispatched letters to all political factions within the 50th National Assembly, excluding "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), to explore the possibility of forming a second mandate. "We do not collaborate with this pro-Russian party. We expect responses by the end of tomorrow," Peevski added, underscoring DPS's "commitment to responsible governance and averting prolonged political deadlock".

