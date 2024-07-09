Bulgarian Political Landscape: WCC Rejects Government Talks, BSP Clarifies Stance

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) has declared its decision not to participate in government negotiations within Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly. The stance, affirmed by the party's National Council and endorsed at a meeting of WCC deputies, reflects a firm rejection of engaging in talks for a third government term.

Kiril Petkov, speaking on behalf of WCC, cited the current composition of the National Assembly as inadequate for forming a government that prioritizes Bulgarian citizens, European alignment, and anti-corruption efforts. He criticized GERB's unsuccessful attempts to form a viable government, labeling figures like Borissov and Peevski as detrimental to Bulgaria's political landscape and democracy.

Discussions are ongoing within the broader parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), with a final collective decision anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has clarified its stance on supporting mandates within the National Assembly. BSP Chairman Borislav Gutsanov confirmed that the party will not endorse a second term for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) in forming a government, aligning with their previous decisions against supporting both first and second mandates.

Despite this stance, BSP remains open to dialogue with DPS regarding parliamentary operations and is actively preparing for negotiations concerning a potential third mandate holder.

Atanas Zafirov of BSP emphasized their readiness to engage in talks regardless of the mandate holder, viewing the third mandate as critical amid the current political crisis. He highlighted the necessity for a national unity cabinet composed of experts as a potential solution beneficial for Bulgaria in these challenging times.

Regarding internal party matters, Zafirov clarified that BSP's registration remains secure, refuting any issues or uncertainties in the registration process.

The BSP has also voiced strong opposition to the recent arrest of Zlatomir Devlenski, chairman of the National Movement "Rusophiles" - Plovdiv. Gabriel Valkov, chairman of the BSP youth organization, condemned the arrest as archaic and unacceptable in the modern era, asserting Bulgaria's condemnation of such actions on international platforms like the Council of Europe.