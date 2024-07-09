Acting PM Glavchev Explained Bulgaria's Stance at the NATO Summit

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev affirmed Bulgaria's stance at the NATO summit, underscoring it as aligned with seven decisions of the National Assembly, Nova TV reported. In Washington for the annual NATO meeting, Glavchev emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to uphold parliamentary directives, particularly focusing on support for Ukraine and bolstering defense capabilities across NATO's eastern flank, including Bulgaria. Discussions also highlighted the enhancement of defense industries among member states.

"Our position at the NATO summit is not surprising; it reflects the clear mandates of the National Assembly. We adhere strictly to parliamentary decisions and will not deviate from them," Glavchev stated, dismissing any prospect of deploying Bulgarian troops to Ukraine. He clarified that the pledged 80 million euros represents a political commitment rather than a legally binding allocation, emphasizing that each NATO member's contribution is proportional to its GDP and necessitates parliamentary approval.

Last week, Glavchev announced Bulgaria's intention to propose peace talks between Russia and Ukraine at the NATO summit, advocating for Bulgaria to act as a mediator. He expressed doubts about Bulgaria's acceptance as a mediator but emphasized the non-negotiable conditions that any peace negotiations must align with the UN Charter and international law.

Responding to inquiries regarding the formation of a new government coalition, Glavchev stressed that it is within the purview of political parties to establish a cabinet. He emphasized the importance of forming a pro-European and pro-Atlantic government swiftly, ideally during the first term, to ensure continuity and efficiency in governance.

"It is crucial for political parties to come together and form a functioning government. A pro-European and pro-Atlantic orientation should guide our governance priorities," Glavchev emphasized during interactions with journalists at the summit.