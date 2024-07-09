Swiss Government Tightens Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24, as announced by the Swiss government. This measure is in response to Moscow's ongoing aggressive actions in Ukraine.

The Swiss Ministry of Economy will impose sanctions on an additional 69 individuals and 86 organizations. These sanctions target businessmen, propagandists, members of the armed forces and judiciary, individuals responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children, and members of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Among the newly sanctioned entities are companies in Russia's defense industry and firms in the financial and commercial sectors that regularly evade sanctions. This expansion brings the total number of sanctioned individuals and entities to over 2,200.

The measures are coordinated with the EU, and Switzerland has banned the promotion of media outlets such as "Voice of Europe," RIA "Novosti," "Izvestia," and "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" due to Russia's ongoing propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Unlike the EU, these media are not banned from broadcasting in Switzerland.