Danube Bridge Overhaul Begins: Ruse Prepares for Two-Year Construction

EU Directive Promotes Repairing Defective Goods Over Replacement
The European Union member states, represented by the Council, have approved a directive aimed at promoting repair over replacement for defective goods
The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has announced the commencement of a significant overhaul project for the Danube bridge near Ruse, Bulgaria, set to begin on July 10. Valued at over BGN 44.8 million, the repair will be funded from the RIA's budget and is scheduled to span two years. "Danuv Most" CLOC* has been contracted for the project, which aims to refurbish the bridge originally constructed in 1954.
*Company under the Law on Obligations and Contracts
Despite the extensive repairs, the bridge will remain operational throughout the construction period, ensuring continuous traffic flow. Work will be conducted daily for 10-12 hours during daylight hours, with vehicles passing in stages in both directions using the unaffected lane, according to the RIA's statement.
The overhaul marks the first major repair of the Danube bridge since its inception. Previously, reinforcement of joints was undertaken over 22 years ago, followed by the replacement of waterproofing and asphalt pavement in 2011.
The construction will progress in six stages, focusing initially on the main repair of the bridge overpass within Bulgarian territory. Approximately 400 meters of the bridge will undergo repair, necessitating lane restrictions first on the Bulgaria-bound side and subsequently on the Romania-bound side. Each lane's repair is anticipated to span approximately 4.5 months.
Traffic management during the repair period will involve the use of traffic lights positioned at the affected sections. Due to safety considerations, nighttime operations will be limited, with tasks carried out during daylight hours wherever feasible.
The project's technical blueprint includes the complete replacement of asphalt layers, panels, waterproofing, and installation of new safety systems and markings.
In anticipation of disruptions caused by the construction, RIA has issued an apology to drivers and residents of Ruse for any inconvenience caused. They appeal for understanding, patience, and adherence to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all travelers on the bridge between Ruse and Giurgiu in the coming years.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius
A new variant of COVID-19, referred to as FLiRT, has been identified in Greece
Over the past year, global temperatures have surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius
A remarkable statue of the god Hermes has been unearthed during excavations at the archaeological site of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich
Several children hospitalized after consuming cannabis-laced biscuits have stabilized, with their conditions showing improvement, and doctors expect them to recover soon
In the past 24 hours, seven people have died and 46 others were injured in accidents across Bulgaria
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU