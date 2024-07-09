Danube Bridge Overhaul Begins: Ruse Prepares for Two-Year Construction

The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has announced the commencement of a significant overhaul project for the Danube bridge near Ruse, Bulgaria, set to begin on July 10. Valued at over BGN 44.8 million, the repair will be funded from the RIA's budget and is scheduled to span two years. "Danuv Most" CLOC* has been contracted for the project, which aims to refurbish the bridge originally constructed in 1954.

*Company under the Law on Obligations and Contracts

Despite the extensive repairs, the bridge will remain operational throughout the construction period, ensuring continuous traffic flow. Work will be conducted daily for 10-12 hours during daylight hours, with vehicles passing in stages in both directions using the unaffected lane, according to the RIA's statement.

The overhaul marks the first major repair of the Danube bridge since its inception. Previously, reinforcement of joints was undertaken over 22 years ago, followed by the replacement of waterproofing and asphalt pavement in 2011.

The construction will progress in six stages, focusing initially on the main repair of the bridge overpass within Bulgarian territory. Approximately 400 meters of the bridge will undergo repair, necessitating lane restrictions first on the Bulgaria-bound side and subsequently on the Romania-bound side. Each lane's repair is anticipated to span approximately 4.5 months.

Traffic management during the repair period will involve the use of traffic lights positioned at the affected sections. Due to safety considerations, nighttime operations will be limited, with tasks carried out during daylight hours wherever feasible.

The project's technical blueprint includes the complete replacement of asphalt layers, panels, waterproofing, and installation of new safety systems and markings.

In anticipation of disruptions caused by the construction, RIA has issued an apology to drivers and residents of Ruse for any inconvenience caused. They appeal for understanding, patience, and adherence to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all travelers on the bridge between Ruse and Giurgiu in the coming years.