Modi Criticizes Terrorism, Addresses Ukraine Children's Hospital Strike in Talks with Putin
During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the tragic issue of child casualties in conflicts
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who described it as "a huge disappointment and a crushing blow to efforts to achieve peace." The meeting between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin occurred shortly after a Russian missile strike devastated civilian sites in Ukraine, including a children's hospital in Kyiv, resulting in a death toll of at least 41.
Modi's visit marks his first to Russia since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Images and videos from Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo showed the leaders embracing, chatting over tea, and attending a horse show together.
Zelensky condemned the meeting in strong terms, stating, "It is a huge disappointment and a crushing blow to peace efforts to watch the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day."
During his visit, Modi expressed gratitude for Putin's hospitality and expressed optimism about future discussions aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between India and Russia. Despite Western efforts to isolate Putin, India's close partnership with Moscow, rooted in defense cooperation and energy trade, remains steadfast.
The United States has voiced concerns over India's relationship with Russia, particularly its military engagements and energy purchases that bolster Russia's war efforts. While India has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, it has abstained from UN resolutions on the matter and refrained from directly condemning Russia's invasion.
The visit underscores India's delicate balancing act between maintaining historical ties with Moscow and navigating international pressure to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine.
