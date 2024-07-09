Paris Grants Approval for Electric Flying Taxis During Olympic Games
In preparation for the Paris Olympics, authorities have approved the installation of a floating platform on the Seine River to facilitate demonstration flights of electric flying taxis. This initiative, aimed at showcasing decarbonized aviation, has sparked controversy among Parisian municipal councilors, drawing criticism as an "absurd project" and an "ecological deviation" from both the majority and opposition factions.
Despite opposition, the platform's approval has been eagerly awaited, with proponents touting the flying taxis as a greener alternative to helicopters due to their smaller size, lighter weight, and quieter operation. They emphasize the potential for post-Olympics use, particularly in medical emergency transport.
Flying Taxis Arrive in #France— The New Region (@thenewregion) July 9, 2024
Archive images of flying #taxis in the Ile-de-France region. France's government approves the construction of a floating landing pad on the River #Seine for flying taxis, set to be showcased during the #Paris #Olympics.#TheNewRegion#Olympics2024 pic.twitter.com/MzIK9UhVXI
The decree allows for the platform's operation until at least December 31, 2024, signaling a temporary but significant step forward in integrating aerial mobility solutions into urban transport planning. Parisian officials, including Mayor Anne Hidalgo's office, are reportedly considering legal action to challenge the decision, reflecting ongoing debates over the environmental and practical implications of such technological innovations.
