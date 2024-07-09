Turkey's Erdogan Urges NATO Neutrality on Ukraine Conflict

World | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:23
Bulgaria: Turkey's Erdogan Urges NATO Neutrality on Ukraine Conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated today that he will address several key issues during his participation in the NATO summit in the United States, including counterterrorism efforts, the Gaza crisis, and the situation in Ukraine. Before departing Ankara for the summit, Erdogan emphasized that NATO should refrain from taking sides in the Ukrainian conflict, underscoring Turkey's stance on upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity. He stressed the summit's significance, marking NATO's 75th anniversary, and highlighted discussions aimed at enhancing the alliance's defense capabilities, as reported by CNN Turk.

"In our consultations, we will focus on bolstering NATO's defense structure and addressing obstacles in the defense industry," Erdogan emphasized. He also expressed concerns over the escalating global terrorism threat, advocating for increased NATO efforts in combating terrorism. Erdogan affirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity while cautioning against NATO's involvement as a party in the conflict.

Additionally, Erdogan mentioned his intention to raise the issue of "Israel's continued massacre of the Palestinian people" during the summit, reflecting Turkey's ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian concerns regarding the Gaza crisis.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Erdogan, Ukraine, NATO, turkey, Russia

Related Articles:

Modi Criticizes Terrorism, Addresses Ukraine Children's Hospital Strike in Talks with Putin

During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the tragic issue of child casualties in conflicts

World | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:41

Acting PM Glavchev Explained Bulgaria's Stance at the NATO Summit

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev affirmed Bulgaria's stance at the NATO summit, underscoring it as aligned with seven decisions of the National Assembly

Politics | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:33

Bulgaria's Former Defense Minister: NATO's Stance on Ukraine Membership Unlikely to Change

Former Defense Minister of Bulgaria, Professor Todor Tagarev, expressed skepticism regarding Ukraine's immediate NATO membership prospects, attributing this to the differing positions of certain member countries

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:30

Swiss Government Tightens Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24

World » Russia | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:30

Ukraine's Zelensky Slams Modi-Putin Meeting as 'Crushing Blow'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Expectations from the NATO Summit: Bulgaria's Role in Collective Defense and Regional Stability

A report by GLOBSEC highlights the expectations of the eastern flank ahead of the NATO summit in Washington

Politics » Defense | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Modi Criticizes Terrorism, Addresses Ukraine Children's Hospital Strike in Talks with Putin

During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the tragic issue of child casualties in conflicts

World | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:41

Swiss Government Tightens Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia to align with those adopted by the EU on June 24

World » Russia | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:30

Ukraine's Zelensky Slams Modi-Putin Meeting as 'Crushing Blow'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

EU Halts Georgia's Accession Amid Controversial Law

The EU has frozen Georgia's accession process just months after granting the country candidate status

World » EU | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Poland to Purchase F-35 Jets and Patriot Missiles with $2 Billion US Loan

The United States has announced a new agreement with Poland

World | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:21

Day of Mourning in Ukraine after the Russian Attack on a Children's Hospital

A children's hospital in Kyiv suffered significant damage on Monday morning when a Russian missile struck its toxicology building

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria