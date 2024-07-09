Hot Spell Hits Bulgaria: Highs of 39°C Expected in Coming Days

In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, with forecasts suggesting even hotter conditions over the weekend. A nationwide warning for dangerously high temperatures has been issued, emphasizing the severity of the heatwave.

Maximum temperatures across the country will peak between 35° to 39°, with Sofia expecting around 34°, while coastal regions will see slightly cooler temperatures ranging from 28° to 32°. The weather will be predominantly sunny, accompanied by light winds in the east and a moderate northeast breeze along the Black Sea coast.

Tomorrow, Bulgaria remains under a level one warning (code yellow) for extreme heat, with temperatures again expected to reach highs of 35° to 39° in most areas. Sofia anticipates temperatures around 33°, while coastal temperatures will range from 29° to 31° under clear skies. Sea water temperatures will be warm at 25-26° with mild sea conditions, providing favorable conditions for beachgoers.

Despite the heat, sunny weather will persist across the country in the days ahead, although there is a possibility of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, particularly in eastern Bulgaria and mountainous regions. Concerns over fire risk remain high, especially in areas marked in orange and red, due to the dry and hot weather conditions expected.

Hiking enthusiasts can expect excellent conditions in the mountains, with clear skies and moderate easterly to northeast winds. Maximum temperatures at higher altitudes are forecasted to range between 15° to 20°, making it conducive for outdoor activities.