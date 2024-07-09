FLiRT Variant Emerges: Greece Faces New COVID-19 Challenge

A new variant of COVID-19, referred to as FLiRT, has been identified in Greece. The surge in cases attributed to this subvariant was confirmed by Professor Gkikas Magiorkinis, an expert in medicine, hygiene, and epidemiology at the University of Athens, as reported by Darik News.

In an interview with Skai TV, Professor Magiorkinis revealed that the FLiRT variant emerged in Greece about two weeks ago. Since its appearance, there has been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Despite this spike, Professor Magiorkinis emphasized that the FLiRT variant does not cause severe complications, providing some reassurance amidst the growing number of infections. The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities as they work to manage the spread of this new variant.

The country experienced fluctuating infection rates throughout different phases of the pandemic, leading to periodic waves of infections and varying degrees of restrictions. Vaccination efforts have been robust, aiming to curb transmission and protect vulnerable populations.