FLiRT Variant Emerges: Greece Faces New COVID-19 Challenge
A new variant of COVID-19, referred to as FLiRT, has been identified in Greece. The surge in cases attributed to this subvariant was confirmed by Professor Gkikas Magiorkinis, an expert in medicine, hygiene, and epidemiology at the University of Athens, as reported by Darik News.
In an interview with Skai TV, Professor Magiorkinis revealed that the FLiRT variant emerged in Greece about two weeks ago. Since its appearance, there has been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Despite this spike, Professor Magiorkinis emphasized that the FLiRT variant does not cause severe complications, providing some reassurance amidst the growing number of infections. The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities as they work to manage the spread of this new variant.
The country experienced fluctuating infection rates throughout different phases of the pandemic, leading to periodic waves of infections and varying degrees of restrictions. Vaccination efforts have been robust, aiming to curb transmission and protect vulnerable populations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hospitalized Children in Bulgaria Recovering from Cannabis Biscuit Incident
Several children hospitalized after consuming cannabis-laced biscuits have stabilized, with their conditions showing improvement, and doctors expect them to recover soon
Six Children Hospitalized in Bulgarian City After Consuming Cannabis Biscuits
Six children were admitted to the "Dr. Georgi Stranski" University Hospital for Active Treatment in Pleven after consuming cannabis-infused biscuits
Bulgarian Doctors Conduct Free Health Screenings for Compatriots in Albania
Professors and students from the Medical College of Trakia University in Stara Zagora took part in a charity initiative in Albania
Bulgaria Ends National COVID-19 Information Portal
The National System to combat COVID-19 and the Unified Information Portal, coronavirus.bg, will cease operations starting July 1
Murder Convict Doctor Could Be Back in Operating Room in Bulgarian Town - Should He?
The request marks a precedent, with the prison director at Bobov dol evaluating the conditions under which Dr. Karastoyanov could resume his medical duties
Bulgaria Faces Obesity Crisis: 40% of Population Affected
A representative sociological survey by Trend Agency reveals that 40% of Bulgarians are obese