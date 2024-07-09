Political Stubbornness: GERB Rejects Coalition Talks Beyond First Mandate

Politics | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:40
Bulgaria: Political Stubbornness: GERB Rejects Coalition Talks Beyond First Mandate

GERB has announced they will not support the second mandate to form a government under any conditions, according to a statement from the party's press center. This decision also applies to the third term.

The party emphasized that the differences and opposition between parliamentary groups in the 50th National Assembly do not provide a foundation for forming a stable government. GERB reminded that immediately after the elections, they proposed a formula for joint management and shared responsibility—a government with a clear program and management goals—which did not receive support.

They pointed out that the Bulgarian voters should recognize the inconsistency in rejecting talks with the election winners but entertaining discussions with the second, third, or fourth parties. GERB views this as political stubbornness rather than reason.

The party also criticized requests and calls for support for a cabinet with a second or third mandate, arguing that such moves aim to solve party and coalition problems without a principled basis and will not address important societal issues.

GERB called for political maturity in the upcoming election campaign as a prerequisite for forming a government in the next National Assembly.

