Earth's Temperature Soars: Record 1.5°C Increase in One Year

Over the past year, global temperatures have surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius, marking a period of unprecedented heat since the fossil fuel era began during the late 19th century. The data, cited by the "Guardian," reveals that between July 2023 and June 2024, Earth experienced its hottest temperatures on record. This one-year period saw temperatures soar 1.64 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to scientists' assessments.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Institute, emphasized that these findings reflect a significant and ongoing shift in global climate patterns, rather than a temporary anomaly. Despite the alarming rise, Buontempo cautioned that this doesn't indicate a failure of global leaders' commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, a goal measured over longer periods, not individual years.

The Copernicus Institute, integral to the EU's space program, compiles climate data from various sources including satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations. This comprehensive approach allows scientists to monitor critical climate indicators closely. Buontempo stressed that without drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from both the atmosphere and oceans, new heat records are inevitable, even if the current extremes eventually subside.

June 2024 was particularly noteworthy as the hottest June ever recorded, extending a streak of 12 consecutive months with temperatures exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius benchmark established for the period between 1850 and 1900. The data underscores the escalating frequency and intensity of extreme weather events globally, heightening concerns about the widespread impact of rising temperatures on communities and ecosystems worldwide.