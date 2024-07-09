Poland to Purchase F-35 Jets and Patriot Missiles with $2 Billion US Loan

World | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:21
Bulgaria: Poland to Purchase F-35 Jets and Patriot Missiles with $2 Billion US Loan

The United States has announced a new agreement with Poland, providing a direct loan for foreign military financing valued at two billion dollars, as reported by Reuters. This funding forms part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing Poland's armed forces through the acquisition of American defense equipment, according to a statement from the State Department.

Poland's procurement plans under this agreement include purchasing F-35 jets, Patriot missile systems, and Abrams tanks, detailed State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Highlighting Poland's significant role as a staunch ally within NATO, Miller emphasized that the agreement will bolster NATO's eastern flank. He noted Poland's current defense expenditure at four percent of GDP, the highest among NATO members, and its hosting of thousands of US and allied forces, including the US V Corps headquarters in Poznan.

To facilitate Poland's defense modernization efforts, the US government is providing up to 60 million USD in foreign military financing to subsidize interest costs associated with the loan. This financial support aims to expedite the procurement of essential defense items and services from the United States.

According to the State Department, foreign military financing direct loans are specifically tailored for crucial security cooperation partners. The funds from this loan are expected to significantly enhance Poland's defense capabilities across various domains, thereby strengthening NATO's defense and deterrence posture on its eastern flank.

This new two-billion-dollar agreement follows a previous deal signed in September 2023, marking a continued commitment by the United States to support Poland's ongoing efforts to modernize its military infrastructure and capabilities.

