Global Liberal Support Rallies Behind Ahmed Dogan Amid Party Challenges

Politics | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Global Liberal Support Rallies Behind Ahmed Dogan Amid Party Challenges

Liberals worldwide are rallying behind Dr. Ahmed Dogan, leader of the Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), with a wave of supportive letters from prominent figures within the liberal movement. Letters from Hakima El Haite, President of Liberal International, Roman Jakic, President of LIBSEEN, and Sir Graham Watson, a veteran leader of European Liberals, have underscored their unwavering backing for Dogan's leadership amid internal party challenges.

Hakima El Haite's letter from Liberal International expresses steadfast solidarity with Ahmed Dogan, emphasizing their commitment to defending his political and personal integrity against recent challenges. El Haite reaffirms their support for Dogan's leadership, asserting confidence in his ability to withstand opposition attempts to undermine his legacy.

Roman Jakic, President of LIBSEEN, praises the DPS's historical role in promoting unity and stability, highlighting its pro-European and pro-NATO stance under Dogan's visionary leadership. Jakic calls for wisdom and a pro-European approach to navigate current challenges, urging the DPS to uphold the principles on which it was founded.

Sir Graham Watson, in his letter, expresses concern over developments within the party, lamenting departures from the principles of unity and collective action for individual freedoms. Watson commends Ahmed Dogan's unwavering dedication to these principles, emphasizing his irreplaceable role in guiding the DPS through turbulent times.

The letters collectively condemn the internal discord within the DPS as unacceptable, advocating for the preservation of Bulgaria's place within the Euro-Atlantic and democratic community. They stress the importance of the DPS's unique ethnic model based on tolerance and respect, crucial for Bulgaria's continued integration into the community of developed nations.

These statements of support were disseminated by Ilhan Kyuchuk, a DPS member of the European Parliament, "reflecting widespread international solidarity with Ahmed Dogan and the DPS leadership during this challenging period," according to the MEP.

