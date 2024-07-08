Cultural Buzz: Bulgaria's Hermes Statue Captures Global Attention
Hermes Statue from Heraclea Sintica Finds New Home in Petrich Museum
This week, the two-meter statue of Hermes, discovered in Heraclea Sintica, will be moved to the museum in Petrich
Archaeologists Unearth Remarkably Preserved Statue of Hermes in Bulgaria
Archaeologists led by Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski have unearthed a remarkably well-preserved marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintika, near Petrich, Bulgaria
From Monastery Ruins to Ancient Graves: Excavations in Sozopol
Bulgarian archaeologists made remarkable discoveries during excavations at the future bus station site in Sozopol after completing the initial phase of research
The Deultum Amulet Discovery: Bulgaria's Earliest Christian Artifact Revealed!
A recent discovery at the National Archaeological Reserve and ancient Roman colony Deultum near the village of Debelt in Sredets municipality is believed to be the earliest indication of Christianity in Bulgarian lands
Bulgaria Recovers Over 4,000 Ancient Artifacts: A Triumph in Cultural Repatriation
Bulgaria has successfully reclaimed more than 4,000 ancient artifacts that were illegally exported from the country
Archaeological Marvel: Lions Hunted in Bulgaria 5,000 Years Ago
In a captivating revelation, archaeologist Nadezhda Karastoyanova from the National Museum of Natural History, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, disclosed the fascinating history of lion hunts on the present-day territory of Bulgari