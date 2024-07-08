Cultural Buzz: Bulgaria's Hermes Statue Captures Global Attention

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:33
Bulgaria: Cultural Buzz: Bulgaria's Hermes Statue Captures Global Attention

A remarkable statue of the god Hermes has been unearthed during excavations at the archaeological site of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich, marking a significant discovery for Bulgaria. According to archaeologist Prof. Dr. Ludmil Wagalinski, this find represents the first well-preserved statue of its kind found in the country.

In an interview on Nova TV, Prof. Wagalinski announced that the statue will soon be transferred to the Historical Museum in Petrich. He emphasized the careful approach being taken to ensure no mistakes are made in handling this valuable artifact.

Excavations at the site have uncovered substantial structures, though these are located on private property, complicating permanent conservation efforts. Emergency measures such as strengthening and the construction of retaining walls are being implemented while the archaeological community faces challenges regarding the preservation of these findings.

Addressing the issue, Prof. Wagalinski stressed the need for state intervention to resolve tensions with landowners and secure the archaeological site effectively. He called upon local municipalities and the Ministry of Culture to find a solution promptly.

The discovery of the Hermes statue has garnered widespread attention globally, attracting interest from media outlets like the "New York Times," "Forbes," and "Agence France-Presse," as well as sparking curiosity across Bulgaria. Prof. Wagalinski highlighted the statue's immense historical significance and its potential to boost cultural tourism in the region, underscoring its importance beyond academic circles.

This archaeological find not only enriches Bulgaria's cultural heritage but also underscores the need for coordinated efforts to preserve and showcase such treasures for future generations.

