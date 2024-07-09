Hospitalized Children in Bulgaria Recovering from Cannabis Biscuit Incident

Several children hospitalized after consuming cannabis-laced biscuits have stabilized, with their conditions showing improvement, and doctors expect them to recover soon, BNT reports.

Dr. Evgenia Burzashka, head of the Toxicology Clinic in Pleven, reported that the children are in better health now, except for one who remains unstable. She anticipates that within the next two days, they will likely be discharged from the hospital.

In cases of cannabis poisoning, Dr. Burzashka noted that standard medical protocols are followed. She expressed grave concern over the use of prohibited substances, especially among children, describing the incident as particularly tragic.

The children will continue to be monitored in the hospital for at least another two days. Previously, five children and a 23-year-old woman, believed to be the mother of one of the affected children, were admitted in serious condition.

Authorities in Pleven have not yet engaged with the families of the poisoned children, prioritizing their physical recovery before providing social and psychological support.

"We will initially focus on offering psychological support to the parents, if they so desire," said local social workers, underscoring the importance of the children's health as a primary concern.

"Child Protection" services emphasized that their immediate priority is the well-being of the children's health. Subsequently, they plan to assist in addressing any emotional challenges the children may face.

Law enforcement officials declined to comment on the case, stating that investigations are ongoing. They have seized the biscuit packages for further analysis to determine their contents.