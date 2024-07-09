Day of Mourning in Ukraine after the Russian Attack on a Children's Hospital

A children's hospital in Kyiv suffered significant damage on Monday morning when a Russian missile struck its toxicology building. The hospital, known as "Okhmatdyt," is one of the largest pediatric medical centers in Europe.

The missile strike was part of a broader assault launched by Russia across Ukraine, resulting in over 20 fatalities and more than 50 injuries, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. Most of the casualties occurred in Kyiv and the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported that intensive care units and operating theaters at the hospital were also damaged. Although all patients were successfully evacuated, casualties were reported in the toxicology department, although no children were among them.

Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate any individuals who may still be trapped under the debris.

Ukrainian authorities have condemned the attack, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting civilians, including children, and have called on Western allies to increase military assistance to Ukraine in response to the aggression.

The Russian Defense Ministry asserted that the missile strike was aimed at military industry facilities and Ukrainian Air Force bases, claiming that its objectives were achieved. Earlier reports from Russian media indicated that the explosions occurred near the Artyom defense plant and Zhuliany airport in Kyiv.

Russia has denied allegations that the strike hit civilian targets, citing evidence purportedly showing destruction caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. Ukrainian security services, however, claim to possess evidence suggesting that the hospital was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

The international community, particularly Western nations, has strongly condemned the missile attack. Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Kyiv, characterized the incident as "heartless aggression" and criticized Russia for showing a blatant disregard for human life.

According to Kyiv authorities, the casualties from Monday's rocket attacks are still being updated, with initial reports indicating 14 deaths and over 30 injuries. Debris from the missiles fell across several neighborhoods in Kyiv, causing damage to buildings and igniting fires. Social media platforms have been flooded with photos and videos depicting smoke clouds and the sounds of explosions.

Ukraine's air force reported that the missiles were fired from strategic bombers in the Caspian Sea, including hypersonic Dagger missiles known for their high speed and evasive capabilities against air defenses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia had launched more than 40 missiles against various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnieper, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. The July 8 strike on Kyiv marked one of the deadliest incidents since the conflict began, with a similar devastating attack occurring on December 29 last year, claiming over 30 lives in the Ukrainian capital.

Today, Ukraine observes a national day of mourning to honor the victims of the Russian attack on the country's largest children's hospital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed retaliation, and Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response.

Details from the Ukrainian Air Force highlighted the scale of the attack, revealing the use of various types of missiles by Russian forces, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

International condemnation swiftly followed the attack, with Western leaders expressing outrage. There have been calls, reported by UNIAN, for increased support to Ukraine, including the provision of spare parts for Patriot and F-16 air defense systems, underscoring heightened efforts to bolster Ukraine's defenses against further aggression.