Tragic Day on Bulgaria's Roads: 7 Fatalities and 46 Injuries

Hot Spell Hits Bulgaria: Highs of 39°C Expected in Coming Days
In the upcoming days, Bulgaria is set to experience scorching temperatures ranging between 35 to 39 degrees Celsius
In the past 24 hours, seven people have died and 46 others were injured in accidents across Bulgaria, the Ministry of the Interior announced.
In the capital, there were three serious accidents, resulting in three injuries, with one person in critical condition. Additionally, there were 26 minor accidents.
Since the start of the month, Bulgaria has witnessed 203 road accidents, leading to 17 deaths and 246 injuries. From the beginning of the year, there have been 3,431 accidents, causing 213 fatalities and 4,232 injuries.
Road deaths in Bulgaria have remained a persistent concern over recent years, with the country consistently recording high numbers of fatalities compared to European averages.
Factors contributing to this issue include inadequate road infrastructure, speeding, insufficient enforcement of traffic laws, and sometimes reckless driving behaviors.
Efforts to improve road safety have included awareness campaigns, stricter penalties for traffic violations, and infrastructure upgrades, although challenges persist in reducing the number of fatalities on Bulgarian roads.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A fire engulfed the former agricultural technical school building in Kardzhali
Two security guards at a hospital in Plovdiv have been terminated from their positions following an incident involving a British citizen
Two accidents at sea occurred after holidaymakers attempted to rescue drowning tourists themselves
Last night, ten illegal migrants were injured in a jeep accident near the Bulgarian city of Yambol
Seventy-five tombstones in Nova Zagora's cemetery park were damaged by minors on Saturday
Two individuals have tragically lost their lives, and a young child and his mother are fighting for survival following a head-on collision near Montana
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU