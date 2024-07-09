Tragic Day on Bulgaria's Roads: 7 Fatalities and 46 Injuries

In the past 24 hours, seven people have died and 46 others were injured in accidents across Bulgaria, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

In the capital, there were three serious accidents, resulting in three injuries, with one person in critical condition. Additionally, there were 26 minor accidents.

Since the start of the month, Bulgaria has witnessed 203 road accidents, leading to 17 deaths and 246 injuries. From the beginning of the year, there have been 3,431 accidents, causing 213 fatalities and 4,232 injuries.

Road deaths in Bulgaria have remained a persistent concern over recent years, with the country consistently recording high numbers of fatalities compared to European averages.

Factors contributing to this issue include inadequate road infrastructure, speeding, insufficient enforcement of traffic laws, and sometimes reckless driving behaviors.

Efforts to improve road safety have included awareness campaigns, stricter penalties for traffic violations, and infrastructure upgrades, although challenges persist in reducing the number of fatalities on Bulgarian roads.