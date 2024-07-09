Modi Criticizes Terrorism, Addresses Ukraine Children's Hospital Strike in Talks with Putin
Concern is growing in European capitals regarding the peacemaker role that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has assumed during his visits to Ukraine, Russia, and China. Diplomatic sources in Brussels reported this to Bulgarian media "Club Z".
A delegation from an unnamed EU member state has requested that the issue be discussed at the regular meeting of COREPER - the Committee of Permanent Representatives, tomorrow. Orban made these visits in the last few days. Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU for six months on July 1, which is causing concern among Union countries.
It is clear that Orban is acting without an EU mandate and solely on behalf of his country, according to our sources. However, he has introduced further ambiguity by publicly displaying the Hungarian Presidency logo during his meetings.
It should be noted that Budapest is the only member blocking the granting of aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Support Mechanism (EPSM), while the other 26 EU members are firmly in favor.
Tensions are rising, even though only eight days have passed since the start of the Hungarian presidency. Things could escalate further with the approaching Foreign Affairs Council on July 22 in Brussels, where aid to Ukraine is set to be discussed again.
Ambassadors specifically want to discuss the role of the EU Council presidency in light of Orban's actions.
