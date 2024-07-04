Former Technical School in Kardzhali Engulfed in Flames

Society » INCIDENTS | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Former Technical School in Kardzhali Engulfed in Flames

A fire engulfed the former agricultural technical school building in Kardzhali, BTA reported. The blaze broke out shortly after 10 p.m. last night, with witnesses noting that the flames were visible from kilometers away.

Situated in an industrial area near one of the city's main entry routes, the old school building had been uninhabited for years, its yard overgrown with vegetation. Fire trucks from Kardzhali and Momchilgrad were dispatched to tackle the fire, according to BNT reports.

Firefighting teams remained on duty in the area throughout the night. At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Tags: fire, Kardzhali, fire, school

