Russian Regions Hit by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attacks

July 9, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Russian Regions Hit by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian authorities reported today that one person was killed, and two electrical substations and an oil warehouse caught fire following a series of "massive attacks" by Ukraine, involving dozens of drones across several Russian regions. This information was reported by Reuters.

In the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov mentioned on the Telegram social network that one person was killed, two others were injured, and several residential buildings were damaged. Additionally, in the past day, four people were killed and 20 injured in various Ukrainian attacks.

The governor of the southern Astrakhan region announced that a "massive" Ukrainian attack was repulsed, and fortunately, no one was injured.

A fire broke out at an electrical substation in Russia's Rostov region after Ukraine launched numerous drones last night, according to Vasily Golubev, the governor of the southern border region. The fire has been extinguished, he stated on Telegram.

In the town of Kalach-na-Don in the southern Volgograd region, a series of explosions were reported by a Telegram channel with sources in the Russian security forces. Regional governor Andrey Bocharov indicated on social media that falling debris from Ukrainian drones, shot down by Russian air defenses, had ignited an electrical substation and an oil warehouse. While the fire at the substation has been extinguished, firefighters are still battling the flames at the oil warehouse, Bocharov added.

Several Ukrainian drones were reportedly destroyed over Voronezh Oblast and Kursk Oblast, with no damage reported in these two areas, according to Russian officials.

Reuters notes that it has not independently verified the Russian authorities' information. Ukraine has not commented on the situation.

We remind you that yesterday Russia hit a children's hospital in Kyiv which left many casualties.

