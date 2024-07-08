Bulgarian Socialist Party's Kornelia Ninova Warns of Severe National Crisis

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 18:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party's Kornelia Ninova Warns of Severe National Crisis Kornelia Ninova

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) representative and former leader, Kornelia Ninova, described the country’s situation as a collapse of statehood and non-functioning institutions, especially highlighting the dysfunction of the parliament, as reported by the BNR. Speaking in Blagoevgrad, she pointed out the current inability to form a cabinet as a clear sign of the executive power's dysfunction. Ninova stated, "We are in a severe crisis, both political and institutional and party in some parties."

Ninova emphasized the role of the official offices in preparing for elections and maintaining administrative relations. Representing the BSP in the National Assembly from the Blagoevgrad district, she expressed uncertainty about the outcomes of the second and third terms, reiterating the BSP's stance on a supra-party, expert, programmatic, temporary cabinet from the 49th National Assembly.

She predicted that voter turnout in potential early elections would be even lower, potentially leading to a more fragmented parliament. Ninova proposed two solutions: significantly increasing electoral activity or forming an expert government with reasonable compromises.

Declining to discuss internal party issues, Ninova, in her role as a representative from the Blagoevgrad region, has initiated dialogues with local mayors. She visited the municipality of Garmen, where farmers were severely affected by storms and hail, and has already inquired with the relevant minister about compensation for those impacted by natural disasters.

An update to the state budget affecting municipal investment programs has been submitted to the National Assembly. This update involves adjustments to subsidies for various projects, with 180 municipal projects in Pirin region being affected, including 71 in the municipality of Blagoevgrad. Overall, funds for municipal projects have increased by BGN 225 million, totaling over BGN 6 billion from the state budget and European funds.

Ninova committed to submitting the mayors' proposals as long as the parliament is operational. She noted that 33 draft laws have been introduced but remain stalled due to the lack of structured permanent committees and Rules of Procedure in the National Assembly.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ninova, Bulgaria, BSP, Blagoevgrad

Related Articles:

Over 25,000 People Shared the Aniventure Comic Con Emotion in Bulgaria

The next edition of the festival will be held on July 5 and 6, 2025

Society | July 8, 2024, Monday // 17:53

Bulgaria Eyes BGN 1.3 Billion Boost Annually with Schengen Accession

Minister of Economy Petko Nikolov highlighted the potential economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area

Business | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:41

Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Zlatomir Devlenski, Chairman of 'Rusophiles' Movement (UPDATED)

Bulgarian authorities have taken into custody Zlatomir Devlenski, the chairman of the National Movement "Rusophiles" - Plovdiv

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:34

Strasbourg Court Revises Judgment Against Bulgaria

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has overturned a previous judgment against Bulgaria for the first time, declaring the complaint inadmissible following a request by government agents from the Ministry of Justice

Business | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:18

Bulgaria's Long Working Week Linked to Low Incomes

Bulgaria stands out among European Union countries for having one of the longest average working weeks

Society | July 8, 2024, Monday // 10:49

Economist: Bulgaria Faces Two-Year Wait for Eurozone Inclusion

Bulgaria is unlikely to join the Eurozone in the next two years

Business » Finance | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Peevski Calls for Meeting with Dogan to Unify DPS

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has called for a complete unification with Ahmed Dogan

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 16:20

Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Zlatomir Devlenski, Chairman of 'Rusophiles' Movement (UPDATED)

Bulgarian authorities have taken into custody Zlatomir Devlenski, the chairman of the National Movement "Rusophiles" - Plovdiv

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:34

Shake Up in Bulgaria's Most Controversial Party: Civil War in DPS? Dogan and Peevski Might Meet

Dogan's meeting with the deputies lasted more than four hours, during which he instructed them not to support the government proposed by GERB

Politics | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 11:15

Survey: Bulgaria Leads NATO Nations in Desire to Leave

A recent survey has revealed that while the majority of Bulgarians support their country's NATO membership

Politics » Defense | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:16

Turmoil in 'Greatness': Nikolay Markov No Longer a Member of the Party

Nikolay Markov, who until recently served as chairman of the parliamentary group of Bulgaria's newest right-wing party "Greatness," is not actually a member of the party

Politics | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 08:03

Bulgarian Socialist Party Eyes Third Mandate to Form a Government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) anticipates receiving its third mandate to form a government

Politics | July 5, 2024, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria