Bulgarian Socialist Party's Kornelia Ninova Warns of Severe National Crisis

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) representative and former leader, Kornelia Ninova, described the country’s situation as a collapse of statehood and non-functioning institutions, especially highlighting the dysfunction of the parliament, as reported by the BNR. Speaking in Blagoevgrad, she pointed out the current inability to form a cabinet as a clear sign of the executive power's dysfunction. Ninova stated, "We are in a severe crisis, both political and institutional and party in some parties."

Ninova emphasized the role of the official offices in preparing for elections and maintaining administrative relations. Representing the BSP in the National Assembly from the Blagoevgrad district, she expressed uncertainty about the outcomes of the second and third terms, reiterating the BSP's stance on a supra-party, expert, programmatic, temporary cabinet from the 49th National Assembly.

She predicted that voter turnout in potential early elections would be even lower, potentially leading to a more fragmented parliament. Ninova proposed two solutions: significantly increasing electoral activity or forming an expert government with reasonable compromises.

Declining to discuss internal party issues, Ninova, in her role as a representative from the Blagoevgrad region, has initiated dialogues with local mayors. She visited the municipality of Garmen, where farmers were severely affected by storms and hail, and has already inquired with the relevant minister about compensation for those impacted by natural disasters.

An update to the state budget affecting municipal investment programs has been submitted to the National Assembly. This update involves adjustments to subsidies for various projects, with 180 municipal projects in Pirin region being affected, including 71 in the municipality of Blagoevgrad. Overall, funds for municipal projects have increased by BGN 225 million, totaling over BGN 6 billion from the state budget and European funds.

Ninova committed to submitting the mayors' proposals as long as the parliament is operational. She noted that 33 draft laws have been introduced but remain stalled due to the lack of structured permanent committees and Rules of Procedure in the National Assembly.