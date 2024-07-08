Over 25,000 People Shared the Aniventure Comic Con Emotion in Bulgaria

The next edition of the festival will be held on July 5 and 6, 2025

This weekend (July 6-7) probably the biggest pop culture event in Bulgaria took place. Over 25,000 fans of cosplay, manga, anime, gaming, comics, cinema and graffiti gathered to have fun in the company of popular actors, artists and talents from around the world. Two days, 4 halls and thousands of emotions! The diverse program allowed everyone to immerse themselves in their world and be themselves among like-minded people. Dozens of zones with games and surprises, panels with movie stars, gaming tournaments, meetings with celebrities from the small screen, workshops, contests and a show program are just a part of everything that Aniventure Comic Con will leave a mark on the hearts of the audience. After the fantastic end of this year's edition, the organizers have also announced the dates for next year, namely July 5 and 6, 2025!

As part of Aniventure Comic Con 2024, fans had the opportunity to meet live with actors Ross Marquand, Dan Fogler, Anna Shaffer, Vincent Regan and Maria Bakalova, who with a smile and a very warm attitude welcomed their fans for photos and autographs. In addition to these close encounters, the actors talked about themselves and shared interesting moments from their lives and careers during special interviews from the stage of Hall 1.

They were joined by Julian Kostov and Josh Wichard, who took us to another dimension and explained what it's like to be a video game actor. The topic excited dozens of guests who crowded the gaming area of ​​A1 and Lenovo, where tournaments and challenges were held on the most popular and current games such as Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, League of Legends Challenge, FC24, FORTNITE with 4a1a.

Visitors had the opportunity to meet live the artists of comics such as "Tony Pateto", Neda Malcheva, Christian Duce, as well as the author of the series of books from the universe of "Dune", "Star Wars" and "The X-Files" - Kevin J. Anderson, who revealed more details and little-known facts about his work on the super hits.

One of the hot spots during the event was the Meet&Greet area, which met us with the most popular influencers and YouTubers such as Slavi from The Clashers, Aide BG, The World of Vankata, Mirela Ilieva and Teodora Mudeva from "Games of Will", Hyperkong and Elizabeth Kravets, Philip Bukov, Krisia, Atanas Mishev-Nasi Svej, Maggie Tomova, Ekaterina Todorova, Valeria Dakova. For the first time, all the "Bachelors" of Bulgaria gathered in one place - Viktor Stoyanov, Evgeni Genchev, Alek Mladenov.

Of course, we can't help but mention the extremely exciting cosplay, manga and anime contests, which peppered the event with incredible images and favorite characters that came to life on the main stage. There were also numerous workshops, panels, lectures and screenings dedicated to Asian culture, which filled Hall 2 with fans.

These and many more emotions captured Inter Expo Center, and what awaits us next year, we have to find out on July 5 and 6, 2025. Tickets at a promotional price are now on sale in the Eventim network!

Повече информация и актуални новини може да следите на:

https://www.facebook.com/comiccon.bg

https://instagram.com/comiccon.bg

https://www.tiktok.com/@comicconbg

https://www.comiccon.bg

http://aniventure.net/bg/

https://www.facebook.com/nakamabg

https://www.instagram.com/nakamabg