Bulgaria Air Launched Direct Flights from Varna to Frankfurt

On July 6, 2024, direct flights from Varna to Frankfurt of the Bulgarian national airline were launched, and the airport in the sea capital solemnly welcomed the first arriving passengers from the German city. With this new seasonal destination, Bulgaria Air expands its portfolio and offers new opportunities for transport connectivity and development of Northeastern Bulgaria.

Frankfurt is the financial capital of the Eurozone, among the leading financial centers of the continent, with excellent conditions for business travel, hosting the headquarters of the European Central Bank and many other financial institutions.

The city is home to one of the largest zoos in the world, rich in animal species. Frankfurt is also the gateway to the whole of Europe with convenient transfers for visits to neighboring European cities for sports competitions, cultural events and tourism.

The new direct line Varna - Frankfurt - Varna of "Bulgaria Air" offers two frequencies for travel during the week. The flights are every Saturday and Monday, and the line will operate until the end of the summer season.

The price of economy class tickets from Varna to the German city includes 10 kg of hand luggage, a handbag or a laptop, free check-in and on-board catering with a hot sandwich, chocolate bar, water and refreshing drinks.

You can now calmly plan your trip to Frankfurt with the convenient direct flights from Varna in the summer. More information about the flight schedule and ways to book tickets can be obtained from the Customer Service Center at e-mail: callFB@air.bg, online at www.air.bg and the mobile application, at the airline's offices in the country and abroad, as well as through the agent network.