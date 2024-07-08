Six Children Hospitalized in Bulgarian City After Consuming Cannabis Biscuits

Six children were admitted to the "Dr. Georgi Stranski" University Hospital for Active Treatment in Pleven after consuming cannabis-infused biscuits. Additionally, another child is being treated for ingestion of opiates and cocaine, according to Tanya Vashkova, the Public Relations expert at the health facility, as per BNR.

These children have been hospitalized over the past two days in the Toxicology Clinic and range in age from 4 to 14 years old. Vashkova stated, "The children were admitted in serious condition with both quantitative and qualitative disturbances in consciousness. They underwent reanimation, detoxification, and specific treatments. Currently, their vital signs are stable, but they remain drowsy."

Authorities have been notified, and an investigation is underway. When asked about the severity of the children's conditions, Vashkova assured that there is no danger to their lives. She urged the public to be cautious and avoid accepting food from strangers or dubious sources.

The affected children are all from Pleven and reportedly received packets of biscuits from strangers, Vashkova added. The police, Child Protection Department, and Children's Pedagogical Room have been informed of the situation.

"This is a serious issue that demands our attention and action," emphasized Assoc. Dr. Evgenia Burzashka, head of the Toxicology Clinic. "As parents and adults, it is crucial to be vigilant and ensure the safety of children. We must always monitor what they eat and who they interact with. In this case, we must highlight the importance of avoiding any food products offered by strangers."

The troubling incident highlights the critical need for heightened vigilance and community awareness regarding the dangers of accepting food from unknown sources. Authorities are urging parents and guardians to educate their children about the risks and to closely monitor their interactions and the food they consume. Ensuring the safety of children must be a top priority, and this case serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards lurking in seemingly innocent offerings. By staying informed and cautious, we can help protect our children from such harmful situations in the future.