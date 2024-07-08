Starmer Vows to Renegotiate Post-Brexit Trade Deal with EU

World | July 8, 2024, Monday // 16:26
Bulgaria: Starmer Vows to Renegotiate Post-Brexit Trade Deal with EU

Britain's new prime minister, Keir Starmer, pledged on Monday to secure an improved deal with the EU regarding post-Brexit trade rules, aiming to overhaul the "failed deal" signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

While in Belfast for talks with Northern Ireland leaders, where post-Brexit trade rules have long influenced politics, Starmer emphasized the necessity of first implementing changes under the current deal to build trust with the EU.

"We won't be able to achieve better relations unless we have shown commitment to the relations and agreements already in place," Starmer stated.

Starmer, who recently won a decisive victory, told reporters, "We believe we can get a better deal than the failed deal that Boris Johnson brought home, and we will work on that."

