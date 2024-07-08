Starmer Vows to Renegotiate Post-Brexit Trade Deal with EU

EU Set to Impose Tariffs on Temu and Shein Goods from China
The European Commission is reportedly gearing up to impose tariffs on inexpensive goods originating from China
Britain's new prime minister, Keir Starmer, pledged on Monday to secure an improved deal with the EU regarding post-Brexit trade rules, aiming to overhaul the "failed deal" signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson.
While in Belfast for talks with Northern Ireland leaders, where post-Brexit trade rules have long influenced politics, Starmer emphasized the necessity of first implementing changes under the current deal to build trust with the EU.
"We won't be able to achieve better relations unless we have shown commitment to the relations and agreements already in place," Starmer stated.
Starmer, who recently won a decisive victory, told reporters, "We believe we can get a better deal than the failed deal that Boris Johnson brought home, and we will work on that."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The European Commission is reportedly gearing up to impose tariffs on inexpensive goods originating from China
NATO will need between 35 and 50 additional brigades to fully implement its new defense plans to counter a potential Russian attack
Israeli tank columns have entered Gaza City from multiple directions, marking one of the fiercest attacks since October 7
Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Monday, hitting a children's hospital and killing at least three people elsewhere in the city
The US-based Institute for the Study of Warfare (ISW) reports that Ukrainian drone operators are advancing their skills in intercepting long-range Russian drones
The Ministry of the Interior of France has announced that Ivanka Dimitrova, representing the "National Rally" and born in Bulgaria, secured second place in the second round of elections
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU