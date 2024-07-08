Bulgaria Eyes BGN 1.3 Billion Boost Annually with Schengen Accession

Business | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Eyes BGN 1.3 Billion Boost Annually with Schengen Accession

Minister of Economy Petko Nikolov highlighted the potential economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area, estimating it could generate up to BGN 1.3 billion annually, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). Speaking at an event related to Hungary's EU presidency priorities, Nikolov expressed gratitude for Hungary's focus on facilitating Bulgaria and Romania's complete integration into Schengen. He emphasized that removing current land border restrictions would enhance economic exchanges and reduce carbon emissions.

Acknowledging the advantages, Minister Nikolov underscored the streamlined transportation and reduced delivery delays Bulgarian companies would experience within the borderless Schengen zone. He emphasized that these benefits are just one aspect of Bulgaria's potential full membership without border checks.

Minister Nikolov quantified the direct and potential economic gains from eliminating land border controls at approximately BGN 1.3 billion per year. He also highlighted the ecological benefits, estimating a potential reduction in carbon emissions worth about BGN 7.5 million annually.

Participating in a conference marking the start of Hungary's six-month EU presidency, Minister Nikolov viewed Hungary's emphasis on cohesion policy, combating illegal migration, and bolstering European security as crucial priorities. Ambassador Miklos Borosh emphasized these aspects, underlining their significance for fostering European unity and security.

In conclusion, Minister Nikolov's remarks underscored Bulgaria's optimism regarding the economic and environmental benefits of full Schengen membership, reflecting on the potential for enhanced trade, reduced carbon footprint, and strengthened European cooperation under Hungary's EU presidency.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nikolov, Schengen, Bulgaria, Hungary

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Socialist Party's Kornelia Ninova Warns of Severe National Crisis

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) representative and former leader, Kornelia Ninova, described the country’s situation as a collapse of statehood

Politics | July 8, 2024, Monday // 18:11

Over 25,000 People Shared the Aniventure Comic Con Emotion in Bulgaria

The next edition of the festival will be held on July 5 and 6, 2025

Society | July 8, 2024, Monday // 17:53

Strasbourg Court Revises Judgment Against Bulgaria

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has overturned a previous judgment against Bulgaria for the first time, declaring the complaint inadmissible following a request by government agents from the Ministry of Justice

Business | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:18

Bulgaria's Long Working Week Linked to Low Incomes

Bulgaria stands out among European Union countries for having one of the longest average working weeks

Society | July 8, 2024, Monday // 10:49

Orban to Meet Xi Jinping in Surprise Visit Amid EU Presidency

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is currently visiting China, where he plans to engage in talks with President Xi Jinping

World | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:19

Economist: Bulgaria Faces Two-Year Wait for Eurozone Inclusion

Bulgaria is unlikely to join the Eurozone in the next two years

Business » Finance | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Air Launched Direct Flights from Varna to Frankfurt

On July 6, 2024, direct flights from Varna to Frankfurt of the Bulgarian national airline were launched, and the airport in the sea capital solemnly welcomed the first arriving passengers from the German city

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2024, Monday // 17:47

Strasbourg Court Revises Judgment Against Bulgaria

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has overturned a previous judgment against Bulgaria for the first time, declaring the complaint inadmissible following a request by government agents from the Ministry of Justice

Business | July 8, 2024, Monday // 14:18

Economist: Bulgaria Faces Two-Year Wait for Eurozone Inclusion

Bulgaria is unlikely to join the Eurozone in the next two years

Business » Finance | July 8, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Sofia Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Levels in 2023

In 2023, Sofia Airport saw a significant recovery in passenger numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 11:18

Bulgaria Leads EU in Housing Price Growth

ccording to Eurostat, Bulgaria experienced the highest growth in housing prices among EU countries, with a 7.1% increase compared to the last quarter of 2023

Business » Properties | July 7, 2024, Sunday // 10:18

Sofia Plans Significant Increase in Tourist Tax Rates

Sofia is set to increase its tourist tax

Business » Tourism | July 6, 2024, Saturday // 16:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria